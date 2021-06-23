Big Spring Senior Center announces events
The Big Spring Senior Center, 91 Doubling Gap Road, is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Our Grab ‘n Go Takeout Program on these days includes a hot and a frozen meal for a recommendation donation of $2 for those 60 and older. Our newsletter can be found on our website: www.bigspringseniorcenter.weebly.com, where you can find our monthly menu and activities. Our annual membership fee of $25 entitles you to a mailed newsletter, reduced trip fees and reduced exercise fees.www.shipnc.com