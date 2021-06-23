New law expands much-needed support for caregivers caring for those living with an illness or disability
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) announced a bill sponsored by Rep. Karen Boback and signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf that will expand eligibility and allow flexibility in the administration of Pennsylvania’s Caregiver Support Program (CSP). The program provides support to caregivers – including caregivers of older adults, grandparents raising grandchildren, and older caregivers of adults living with a disability – with the purpose of alleviating stress and promoting well-being to help sustain a healthy ongoing caregiving relationship.www.shipnc.com