Hudson, WI

It's one volunteer gig after another for Hudson's Mags Coulson

Hudson Star-Observer
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHudson residents may have seen Mags Coulson around at the library. Or the high school. Or at Plantables. Or perhaps at Hop and Barrel. She volunteers at each of them, giving her time in different ways throughout the community. At the high school, Coulson volunteers with the military display, lost and found, AP exams, in the library and wherever else is needed. Her time there led her to Jim Schreiber, who opened Plantables, where Coulson helps young adults with disabilities make products.

www.hudsonstarobserver.com
