VCBC Public Library To Host Exciting Events For All Ages

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library has a vast and storied- pun intended- history, that has left a lasting impact on the community surrounding it. Built in 1903 under Andrew Carnegie, it is the only Carnegie library built by Fargo architect William Albrant that is still standing and is being used as a library. This is incredibly impressive, but that’s not all that this amazing building has to offer. For over a century, this library has offered knowledge and information, as well as a place to socialize and get together for our community members. As we move out of pandemic life, it is imperative to respect and use these gathering spaces for what they are, and how easily they can be taken for granted. Lucky for us, the Valley City Public Library has shown no signs of slowing down in terms of community engagement over the summer.