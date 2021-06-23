John Graham Library hosts children’s Science Camp
The John Graham Library's summer Science Camp has fun kids' science experiments using common household items. Videos of the science experiments will be posted online every Monday from June 14 through July 5. For instructions, a supply list, and the link to the video, visit the library's website at: www.johngrahamlibrary.org. Supply lists and instruction sheets may also be picked up at the John Graham Library, 9 Parsonage St., Newville, Pa. 17241, during item pickup hours. See the library's website, or call: (717) 776-5900 for the updated schedule.