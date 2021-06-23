Opening Ceremony x Herb Ritts’ new capsule is an ode to queer art

We have officially welcomed Pride Month, and with this celebration also the wave of initiatives in support of the LGBTQ+ community that this occasion cyclically fuels. But the end of this particular month surely doesn’t imply that the LGBTQ+ community and the attention, the commitment or the responsibility towards the battles for civil rights should be forgotten. The project 365 Days of Pride, launched by Opening Ceremony, has exactly this aim at its core: to underline that concrete actions in support of the community are crucial and necessary every single day of the year.