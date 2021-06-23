Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Opening Ceremony x Herb Ritts’ new capsule is an ode to queer art

By Created with Opening Ceremony
Vice
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have officially welcomed Pride Month, and with this celebration also the wave of initiatives in support of the LGBTQ+ community that this occasion cyclically fuels. But the end of this particular month surely doesn’t imply that the LGBTQ+ community and the attention, the commitment or the responsibility towards the battles for civil rights should be forgotten. The project 365 Days of Pride, launched by Opening Ceremony, has exactly this aim at its core: to underline that concrete actions in support of the community are crucial and necessary every single day of the year.

i-d.vice.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Humberto Leon
Person
Herb Ritts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queer Art#Opening Ceremony#Herb Ritts Foundation#American#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Related
Milwaukee, WIshepherdexpress.com

Queer Artists Plan a Public Spectacle of Billboard Art

Vaughan Larsen, a 2019 Nohl Fellow, recently announced Milwaukee’s first outdoor queer art show using billboards throughout the city as its medium. Curated by Vaughan as an extension of That Way, an Instagram account and printed zine featuring weekly takeovers of LGBTQ+ artists, “Queering the Cream City” promises to “add contemporary LGBTQ+ art to the streets of Milwaukee.” The exhibit will be on display from July 23 through August 23. A parallel exhibition takes place at the contemporary art gallery, The Alice Wilds, located in Walker’s Point. Selected works will be displayed in either the gallery setting or on a billboard.
Visual ArtPosted by
TheStreet

MOZAIK Philanthropy's Ode To Democratizing Art

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcoming a diverse range of art submissions from hundreds of artists across the country, MOZAIK Philanthropy's 2nd Annual Future Art Awards draws inspiration from the top of social and environmental justice movements of the recent past, including Black Lives Matter, Stop Asian Hate, Me Too, Times Up, Keep It In The Ground, Resist, and Love Wins. The 2021 Awards celebrated Re-Imagining Democracy by inviting artists of all backgrounds and creative expressions to submit their art as a commentary on the current and future state of U.S. democratic values.
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Chanel Celebrates No. 5’s 100th Anniversary With a Pop Art Beauty Capsule

Chanel No. 5 may be celebrating its centenary this year, but the venerable fragrance has always managed to stay fresh and relevant. Case in point: Chanel Factory 5, a fun and youthful new collection the storied maison is releasing today. The capsule consists of 17 limited-edition bath and body products with black and white utilitarian packaging inspired by everyday objects like tea tins, paint cans, and lab burettes. The line of body oil and lotion, shower gel, and bath tablets, is available online. International shoppers can visit in-person experiential pop-up “factories” located in Paris, London, Monterrey, Seoul, Chengdu, Hong Kong, and Kyoto; each location is punctuated with colorful Pop Art-inspired product shots that serve as a nod to Andy Warhol’s famous depiction of Chanel No. 5 in his “Ad Series 1985.”
Visual Arthometownsource.com

New show opens at Hallberg Center for the Arts

“2020 - Hindsight is always 2020,” an art show at the Hallberg Center for the Arts, opened on June 17 and will run through July 17. The show features artistic impressions of a turbulent year of racial tensions, a pandemic and politics. The Wyoming Area Creative Arts Community is seeking...
Video GamesPosted by
WWD

FaZe Clan and Takashi Murakami Reveal New Capsule

FaZe Clan has found a new collaborator in artist Takashi Murakami. The esports organization and the Japanese artist have revealed a capsule collection comprised of jerseys and a mouse pad featuring FaZe branding on Murakami’s signature floral art. The limited-edition collection will range in price from $50 to $100 and launches on Ntwrk at 12 p.m. PT today.
Designers & Collectionsjuxtapoz.com

HUF x James Jarvis Team for New Capsule Collection

Even when he’s not making drawings or paintings about skateboarding, London-based artist James Jarvis is talking about it. Whether encapsulating the element of spontaneity, freestyle or literary depictions of skating, Jarvis wields a poetic touch in showcasing the unlimited possibilities of sport and culture. That he has teamed up with HUF, another visionary who shared these touchstones so closely, seems perfect. Over a collection of apparel, decks and accessories, Jarvis created the art based from Keith Hufnagel skate photos, a harmonious marriage that captures the essence of what made HUF so special, and what makes Jarvis an elegant ambassador.
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

New films to open at Cinema Art Theater June 25

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater will present “Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation,” “Asia” and “Kiss Me Kosher,” starting Friday, June 25. “Truman & Tennessee” is a captivating documentary that tells the story of two of the greatest writers of the past century. The brilliant work, personal...
Waltham, MAWicked Local

Waltham artist opens new studio/art gallery

Gloria Bernstein has opened a studio/art gallery at 552 Main St., Waltham, in the Colonial Real Estate Building. Bernstein is a professional artist, writer and family court mediator. She moved to Waltham from New York six years ago. She has exhibited widely in New York City galleries and Boston. The theme of her new work is "Stonehenge and other mysteries.”
Recipeswnpr.org

An Ode To Ink

From ancient scrolls to modern toner cartridges, ink (in one form or another) has been around for millennia. And while we may take it for granted now, for much of that time, it was a precious and coveted substance. Ink makers closely guarded their recipes; spy agencies developed secret, invisible...
Designers & Collectionsluxurylaunches.com

Montblanc embraces Maison Kitsuné’s Art de Vivre with a new capsule collection of leather goods, wearables and writing accessories.

Maison Kitsuné has teamed up with Montblanc to create a collection of leather goods, wearable, and writing accessories. It bears a striking resemblance to the Montblanc M_Gram 4810 collection only the “M” pattern of Montblanc is replaced with Maison Kitsuné’s signature ‘Camo Fox’ print. The collection includes a selection of leather goods in different formats, accessories, and belts designed for fearless creatives who express themselves in individual and original ways. The pieces are crafted from Saffiano printed leather and feature a reinterpretation of Maison Kitsuné’s signature style, keeping Kitsuné’s Art de Vivre intact. While Montblanc is a luxury brand that’s got a solemn and dignified vibe, Kitsuné, on the other hand, has a laid-back yet sophisticated attitude.
Thomaston, CTNorwalk Hour

Fine Arts Connection of Thomaston opens new show

THOMASTON — The Fine Arts Connection of Thomaston is presenting the “Portraits and Places” Gallery Show at the Crescent Gallery at 158 Main Street. The exhibit features the paintings of the Ten-2-One Artists, and runs through Oct. 27. The show includes T2O Artists' renditions from people and pets to landmarks and landscapes in pastel, acrylic, oil, collage and photography works.
New Brighton, MNunitedseminary.edu

Queer Ancestors, Holy Pride: A Community Arts Collage

On June 22, 2021, students, alumni, and friends of United got together for a special Pride arts lunch, where we created a community arts collage around the theme of queer ancestry, pride, and lgbtq+ iconography. The Following Pride flag is inspired by Daniel Quasar's Progress: Pride Flag Reboot, which brings together Gilbert Baker's original design with Tierney's inclusive Pride Flag (which incorporates black and brown strips in honor of black and other POC members of the LGBTQ community) and Seattle LGBTQ Commission's flag (which includes the pink, white and blue of the transgender flag).
Travelallears.net

Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel is Now OPEN!

Disneyland Paris opened up last week, welcoming travelers back into the park!. Just after the opening of the beautiful park, Disneyland Paris opened their newest hotel: Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel!. Open now in Disneyland Paris, the new hotel features a ton of contemporary art and...
New York City, NYPosted by
Vice

Capella Grey's Music Sounds Like a New York Summer

Last year, choosing a Song of the Summer was a challenge we couldn’t anticipate. Music, unlike the rest of the world, did not stop, but how we interacted with songs was infinitely different. How do you soundtrack your summer when clubs are closed and no one is twerking over your brunch? With summer shenanigans resuming, the race for Song of the Summer is in full effect and 25-year-old Capella Grey has put forth a worthy contender.
Southampton, NY27east.com

Two New Arts Organizations Open in Southampton Village

Hold on to your hats, art lovers — two arts organizations are coming to Southampton Village this summer, and they’re sticking around (unlike, we hope, the terrible drivers. The new Peter Marino Foundation will be opening its collection for the first time on Jobs Lane, while Christie’s is starting up a Southampton outpost in the former art deco-style automotive shop just down the street.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

The izzue x Collection is Literally Wearable Art

Hong Kong-based brand izzue is partnering with the artist Joel Mesler for a capsule collection that gives new meaning to the phrase wearable art. The American artist known for his graphic and colorful designs will lend his trademark style to a line of special edition clothes. “The paintings come out...
ApparelVogue

New Balance’s Staud Collab Is A Nostalgic Ode To Sporty Summers

New Balance’s ongoing collaboration with It-girl approved fashion brand Staud has been a resounding success. Now in its third instalment, the union has provided a sporty outlet for Staud founder Sarah Staudinger, who explored boxing, tennis and running for the latest release. “A lot of this collection was inspired by my personal hobbies, and what I would want to wear but felt was missing from the market,” she tells British Vogue.