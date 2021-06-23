Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

NIH study: Millions had undiagnosed COVID-19 in early months of pandemic

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn estimate predicts that many more Americans may have had COVID-19 than originally thought. The National Institutes of Health analyzed blood samples from more than 8,000 people never diagnosed with the virus. Close to 5% of those people had virus antibodies. Based on those findings, researchers estimate nearly 17 million...

longisland.news12.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nih#Covid 19#Pandemic#Nih#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthEurekAlert

More than 16 million Americans undiagnosed with COVID-19 during first wave, estimates antibody analysis

As many as 16.8 million Americans had undiagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infections - 5 times the rate of diagnosed infections - by the end of July of 2020, according to an analysis of antibodies from more than 8,000 previously undiagnosed adults collected during the pandemic's first wave. The authors calculated that almost 5% of the undiagnosed U.S. population harbored SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, with the highest positivity rates among African Americans, those under the age of 45, urban dwellers, and women. The results suggest a larger spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. than originally suspected in previous reports. SARS-CoV-2 can stealthily cause asymptomatic infections in some individuals, who can still spread the disease to others. This property has frustrated health authorities' efforts to track down the true number of infected people, especially during the pandemic's early stages in the spring and summer of 2020. Here, Heather Kalish and colleagues posed survey questions to, and analyzed blood samples from, 8,058 undiagnosed adults reflecting the makeup of the U.S. population, which the team mostly gathered from early May to the end of July in 2020. They ensured a representative sample by using quota sampling with a much larger pool of more than 460,000 volunteers, allowing the scientists to make estimates about the general population. Kalish et al. found that 304 of the participants harbored antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and its receptor binding domain, leading them to estimate that 4.6% of the U.S. population harbored undiagnosed infections. The team also found differences in seropositivity across regions, gender, and ethnicity: rates were highest in the Mid-Atlantic (8.6%), in women (5.5%), and in African-Americans (14.2%), while lower in people working from home (3%) and in patients with chronic conditions such as heart disease. "Our findings have implications for understanding SARS-CoV-2 spread ... and prevalence in different communities and could have a potential impact on decisions involved in vaccine rollout," the authors conclude.
Public Healthkhn.org

17 Million Americans Likely Had Covid In Early 2020 And Didn’t Know It

Antibody testing on undiagnosed adults suggests that there may have been five times more cases than officially reported. During the first US wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, there may have been almost 17 million undiagnosed COVID-19 infections in addition to the known 3 million cases, or about five times more than officially reported, according to a study in Science Translational Medicine yesterday. The researchers conducted enzyme-linked immunoassay serologic tests for COVID-19 antibodies on 8,058 undiagnosed US adults from May 10 to Jul 31, 2020, and found that 304 (4.6%) had COVID-19 antibodies. This indicates that there were 4.8 undiagnosed infections for every diagnosed case during this period, the researchers say, adding about 16.8 million infections to the country's total. (6/23)
Medical ScienceFierceBiotech

NIH antibody study uncovers millions of hidden, uncounted COVID-19 cases

During the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic when diagnostic tests were scarce, the spread of the coronavirus reached far further than initially known—with the official count potentially missing the mark by millions to tens of millions of cases, according to a new antibody study conducted by the National Institutes of Health.
Public HealthEurekAlert

NIH ACTIV-4B COVID-19 outpatient thrombosis prevention trial ends early

Study's finding that less is more in certain patients has immediate implications for prophylactic treatment. Results suggest that not treating certain symptomatic but stable outpatients with anticoagulant or antiplatelet therapy may be the best course of action. BOSTON -- A year ago, investigators set out to study whether symptomatic COVID-19...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Birthdays Fueled COVID-19 Spread During Pandemic Peak: Study

Experts suspect that small gatherings played a critical role in COVID-19 spread. Researchers looked at the link between household birthdays and infections. In counties with high infection, households with birthdays had a higher risk. Birthdays might have fueled COVID-19 infections during the peak of the pandemic, a new analysis has...
Pharmaceuticalsfox5atlanta.com

NIH begins study of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant recipients

BETHESDA, Md. - The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that it has begun an observational study to evaluate how pregnant or postpartum recipients react to COVID-19 vaccines. For the study, researchers will measure the development and durability of antibodies to fight COVID-19 in people who get vaccinated during...
CancerPosted by
Shore News Network

Study suggests 5x more people had COVID-19 than were reported

For every person who had a positive COVID-19 test, researchers are now saying five times that amount probably had the virus and either had no symptoms or were ever diagnosed. In a new study, National Institutes of Health researchers report that the prevalence of COVID-19 in the United States during spring and summer of 2020 far exceeded the known number of cases and that infection affected the country unevenly. For every diagnosed COVID-19 case in this time frame, the researchers estimate that there were 4.8 undiagnosed cases, representing an additional 16.8 million cases by July alone. The team’s analysis of blood samples from people who did not have a previously diagnosed SARS-CoV-2 infection, along with socioeconomic, health, and demographic data, offers insight into the undetected spread of the virus and subgroup vulnerability to undiagnosed infection.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Over 2 Million in England May Have Had Long COVID, Study Finds

LONDON (Reuters) - Over 2 million people in England might have had long COVID and suffered one or more COVID-19 symptoms that lasted at least 12 weeks, one of the biggest surveillance studies of the coronavirus found on Thursday. The REACT-2 study, led by Imperial College London, found that more...
SciencePosted by
PennLive.com

COVID-19 vaccines provide immunity for months, study shows

ST. LOUIS — Washington University researchers on Monday released a study further suggesting that the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines offer monthslong protection from the virus. No one had yet studied whether the vaccines create persistent responses in key parts of the lymph nodes, the researchers said. Their data was...
ScienceScience Daily

Frequent COVID-19 testing key to efficient, early detection, study finds

The chance of detecting the virus that causes COVID-19 increases with more frequent testing, no matter the type of test, a new study found. Both polymerase chain reaction and antigen tests, paired with rapid results reporting, can achieve 98% sensitivity if deployed at least every three days. "This study shows...
Medical & BiotechNews-Medical.net

NIH-funded adjuvant improves the efficacy India's COVID-19 vaccine

An adjuvant developed with funding from the National Institutes of Health has contributed to the success of the highly efficacious COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine, which roughly 25 million people have received to date in India and elsewhere. Adjuvants are substances formulated as part of a vaccine to boost immune responses and...
Medical Sciencethemountvernongrapevine.com

NIH-Funded Screening Study Builds Case for Frequent COVID-19 Antigen Testing

Rapid antigen tests perform on par with lab tests when used every three days. Detecting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, improves with regularity of testing, whether using rapid antigen tests or PCR molecular tests. The PCR test is considered the gold standard for diagnosing COVID-19 infection, but cost and infrastructure issues, as well as wait times for PCR results, have limited its use more broadly as a screening tool for asymptomatic people because rapid results are needed to interrupt the chain of transmission.
ScienceCumberland County Sentinel

Study: Many virus cases undetected in early months

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health who studied blood samples from across the United States have discovered that for every coronavirus infection recorded during the spring and summer of 2020, nearly five more went undetected — amounting to nearly 17 million additional cases by July 2020. The discovery, published...
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Rapid COVID-19 tests catch just as many cases as lab tests when used every three days - with both types detecting 98% of infections, NIH study finds

Rapid antigen coronavirus tests are just as accurate as laboratory tests when used every three days, a new study from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) finds. Both test types caught 98 percent of COVID-19 cases, the researchers found through regularly testing college students and staffers at the University of Illinois.
Mental Healththemountvernongrapevine.com

NIH COVID-19 Testing Initiative Funds Additional Research Projects to Safely Return Children to In-Person School

The National Institutes of Health is funding five additional projects to identify ways of safely returning students and staff to in-person school in areas with vulnerable and underserved populations. The awards are the second installment of the Safe Return to School Diagnostic Testing Initiative, launched earlier this year as part of the NIH Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Underserved Populations (RADx-UP) program. The new awards will provide up to $15 million over two years for five projects in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nebraska and Florida. The 8 initial awards, totaling $33 million over two years, were made in April 2021.