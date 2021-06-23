Cancel
Florida State

Florida delegation divides sharply on voting rights bill — Demings goes after Rubio... on Nicaragua? — State begins defense of social media law — DeSantis doesn't text

By GARY FINEOUT
 11 days ago

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Predictable — The impasse Tuesday over sweeping voting rights legislation in the U.S. Senate happened as predicted, with Republicans and Democrats locked in a stalemate. Come dancing — The question in Florida — where the Legislature this spring put in new restrictions on mail-in voting...

EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...