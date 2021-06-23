Florida delegation divides sharply on voting rights bill — Demings goes after Rubio... on Nicaragua? — State begins defense of social media law — DeSantis doesn't text
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Predictable — The impasse Tuesday over sweeping voting rights legislation in the U.S. Senate happened as predicted, with Republicans and Democrats locked in a stalemate. Come dancing — The question in Florida — where the Legislature this spring put in new restrictions on mail-in voting...www.politico.com