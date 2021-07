As violent crime has spiked across the U.S., new polling shows that only a minority of Americans approve of President Joe Biden's response to the growing problem. ABC News and Langer Research Associates released on Friday new polling data showing that significantly more Americans disapprove of Biden's response to crime than approve of his handling of the problem. While nearly half (48 percent) said they disapprove of Biden's handling of crime, only 38 percent said they approve.