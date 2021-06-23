Gamida Cell (GMDA) Announces Publication in Blood of First Pivotal Trial to Evaluate a Cell Therapy for Patients with Blood Cancer who Require Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplant
Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, today announced that the results of a Phase 3 clinical study of omidubicel have been published in Blood, the official journal of the American Society of Hematology. Omidubicel is an advanced cell therapy under development as a potential life-saving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant solution for patients with hematologic malignancies.