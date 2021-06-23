Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Gamida Cell (GMDA) Announces Publication in Blood of First Pivotal Trial to Evaluate a Cell Therapy for Patients with Blood Cancer who Require Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplant

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases, today announced that the results of a Phase 3 clinical study of omidubicel have been published in Blood, the official journal of the American Society of Hematology. Omidubicel is an advanced cell therapy under development as a potential life-saving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant solution for patients with hematologic malignancies.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Cancer#Stem Cell#Cancer Research#Cancer Cell#Gmda#Gmda#Streetinsider Premium#Gamida Cell Ltd#The Duke Cancer Institute#Non Caucasian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
CancerHealthline

Leukemia Stem Cell Transplant

The overall survival rate of leukemia has increased greatly in recent years, largely due to improvements in treatment. . The National Cancer Institute now lists the 5-year survival rate as. . Chemotherapy is often used as the primary treatment for leukemia. But the high level of chemicals in chemotherapy drugs...
CancerMedical News Today

Is small-cell lung cancer hereditary?

Small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) occurs almost exclusively in smokers and appears to be most common in heavy smokers. Historically, SCLC has been rare in never smokers. However, certain inherited mutations may increase the likelihood of developing SCLC. It is very important to note that having inherited a genetic mutation does...
SciencePosted by
Axios

The growing global "infodemic" around stem cell therapies

An industry centered around unproven stem cell therapies is flourishing due to misinformation. Why it matters: Stem cells offer a tantalizing potential to address a large number of diseases, like Parkinson's, ALS, cancers and bodily injuries. But only a small number of therapies have been found safe and effective through clinical trials, while misinformation continues to proliferate.
CancerBioMed Central

A qualitative study on patients’ and their support persons’ preferences for receiving one longer consultation or two shorter consultations when being informed about allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT) is the only potentially curative treatment option for many patients with hematological disorders but it includes a significant risk of mortality and long-term morbidity. Many patients and their support persons feel overwhelmed when being informed about alloHSCT and may benefit from improvements in consultation style and timing.
CancerStreetInsider.com

Sanofi: LibtayoÂ® (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission for first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer with â‰¥50% PD-L1 expression

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LibtayoÂ® (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission for first-line treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer with â‰¥50% PD-L1 expression. Approval based on a Phase 3 trial demonstrating Libtayo significantly...
CancerMedscape News

Combining Radiotherapy With Targeted Therapies in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The combination of radiotherapy (RT) with targeted agents in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has been expected to improve the therapeutic ratio and tumor control. The EGFR blockade enhances the antitumor effect of RT. The ALK inhibition elicits anti-proliferative, pro-apoptotic and antiangiogenic effects in ALK-positive NSCLC cell lines, enhanced by the exposure to RT. The antiangiogenic agents normalize pathological tumor vessels, thus decrease tumor cell hypoxia and improve radiosensitivity. To date, however, none of the targeted agents combined with RT has shown proven clinical benefit over standard chemoradiation (CRT) in locally advanced NSCLC. The risk of potential excessive toxicity related to the therapeutic combination of RT and targeted agents cannot be ignored. Well-designed clinical trials may allow development of more effective combination strategies. Another potential application of combined RT and targeted therapies in oncogene-driven NSCLC is metastatic oligoprogressive or oligopersistent disease. The use of RT in oligoprogressive oncogene-driven NSCLC, while continuing first line targeted therapy, can potentially eradicate resistant cell clones and provide survival benefit. Likewise, the consolidation of oligopersistent foci (molecularly resistant to first line targeted therapy) may potentially interfere with the natural course of the disease by avoiding or delaying progression. We discuss here the molecular and radiobiological mechanisms of combining RT and targeted agents, and summarize current clinical experience.
CancerEurekAlert

Blood stem cells make brain tumors more aggressive

German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) For the first time, scientists from the German Cancer Consortium (DKTK) partner site in Essen/Düsseldorf have discovered stem cells of the hematopoietic system in glioblastomas, the most aggressive form of brain tumor. These hematopoietic stem cells promote division of the cancer cells and at the same time suppress the immune response against the tumor. This surprising discovery might open up new possibilities for developing more effective immunotherapies against these malignant brain tumors.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Treating Brain Cancer: Neural Stem Cell State Provides Clues

Christopher Plaisier, an assistant professor of biomedical engineering in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University, and Samantha O'Connor, a biomedical engineering doctoral student in the Plaisier Lab, are leading research into a new stage of the stem cell life cycle that could be the key to unlocking new methods of brain cancer treatment. Their work was recently published in the research journal.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

The role of ALDH2 in tumorigenesis and tumor progression: Targeting ALDH2 as a potential cancer treatment

Acta Pharm Sin B. 2021 Jun;11(6):1400-1411. doi: 10.1016/j.apsb.2021.02.008. Epub 2021 Feb 11. A major mitochondrial enzyme for protecting cells from acetaldehyde toxicity is aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 (ALDH2). The correlation between ALDH2 dysfunction and tumorigenesis/growth/metastasis has been widely reported. Either low or high ALDH2 expression contributes to tumor progression and varies among different tumor types. Furthermore, the ALDH2∗2 polymorphism (rs671) is the most common single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) in Asia. Epidemiological studies associate ALDH2∗2 with tumorigenesis and progression. This study summarizes the essential functions and potential ALDH2 mechanisms in the occurrence, progression, and treatment of tumors in various types of cancer. Our study indicates that ALDH2 is a potential therapeutic target for cancer therapy.
CancerNature.com

Combining TNF blockade with immune checkpoint inhibitors in patients with cancer

You have full access to this article via your institution. TNF is involved in various autoimmune diseases and in immune-related adverse events (irAEs) that occur in patients with cancer being treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs)1,2. In their Review (Chen, A. Y., Wolchok, J. D., & Bass, A. R. TNF in the era of immune checkpoint inhibitors: friend or foe? Nat. Rev. Rheumatol. 17, 213–223 (2021))3, Chen and colleagues nicely reviewed the literature, from basic studies4,5 to clinical observations6,7, discussing whether TNF can be considered as a putative target in the treatment of irAEs in patients with cancer undergoing ICI therapy. Important questions were raised regarding TNF inhibitor safety and efficacy in this setting, but unfortunately, the authors missed out discussions of the TICIMEL phase Ib clinical trial (NTC03293784), the results of which we think help address some of these questions.
Cancersciencecodex.com

New cancer findings can give wider access to immunotherapy

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden publish new findings in the journal Cancer Discovery showing how pharmacological activation of the protein p53 boosts the immune response against tumours. The results can be of significance to the development of new combination therapies that will give more cancer patients access to immunotherapy.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

First Patient Dosed With Gadeta's Gamma Delta TCR Cell Therapy

UTRECHT, Netherlands and BOSTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gadeta B.V., a clinical-stage company developing innovative, gamma delta (γδ) T-cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for cancer patients, today announced the dosing of the first patient with GDT-002 (formerly labelled TEG002), a potential first-in-class cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer. The...
Medagadget.com

Peptide Drug Conjugate Drug Design For Cancer Therapy

Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2026 Report Highlights:. First FDA Approved Peptide Drug Conjugate: Pepaxto (Melphalan Flufenamide) Pepaxto Clinical & Commercial Insight: Dosage, Patent, Price, Sales Forecast. Peptide Drug Conjugate Sales Opportunity: US, Europe, Japan & South Korea. Global Peptide Drug Conjugate Clinical Pipeline: > 20...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...

Comments / 0

Community Policy