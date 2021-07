The Swiss government – the Federal Council – decided to introduce a “data-minimized certificate light” and adapted the legal basis for this, the ordinance on Covid certificates. With the help of the “Covid Certificate” app * 3118492 *, which has already been launched, the owners of Covid certificates will be able to generate a copy of the certificate without health data in the Covid certificate app from July 12, reported the Federal Office for Information Technology and Technology Telecommunications (BIT).