Evogene (EVGN) Appoints Sarit Firon as Chair of its Board

 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) announced today that its Board of Directors has resolved to appoint Ms. Sarit Firon to serve as Chairperson of the Board following, and subject to, her re-election as a Director at Evogene's upcoming Annual General Meeting. Mr. Martin Gerstel, Evogene's current Chairperson, recently informed the Board that after almost two decades as the Chairperson, he does not intend to stand for re-election.

IN THIS ARTICLE
