Hollywood, FL

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Provides Operating Update and Executes Contract to Acquire Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, FL

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the "Company") today provided an update on recent operating trends, which continue to improve each week. The Company expects to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDAre in the second quarter of 2021 and positive Adjusted Funds from Operations ("FFO") in the third quarter of 2021.

www.streetinsider.com
