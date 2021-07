Lobster Landing in Clinton, Connecticut, is a favorite for those that enjoy a "hot and buttered" lobster roll experience, but is it the best lobster roll in CT?. Some say that summer doesn’t truly start until Memorial Day. To commemorate the arrival of New England’s busiest season, a pilgrimage to Lobster Landing, home of Connecticut’s most famous lobster roll, is in order. But is it the best lobster roll in CT? Let’s find out.