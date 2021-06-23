Ethos Engages GoldSpot Discoveries to Evaluate Toogood Project in Newfoundland
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Ethos Gold Corp. (TSXV: ECC) (OTCQB: ETHOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Ethos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot") to apply its proprietary machine learning technology and geoscience expertise on the Company's 118 km2 Toogood Project located on New World Island, approximately 65 km north of Gander, Newfoundland.