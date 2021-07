GE Healthcare, the Chicago-based health division of General Electric Corp. (NYSE: GE), is about to have a new CEO in medtech executive Peter Arduini. Arduini is joining the firm from Integra Lifesciences (Nasdaq: IART), a New Jersey-headquartered medtech company with local offices in Boston, Billerica and Mansfield. He is slated to begin in the new role at GE Healthcare at the beginning of 2022. Integra, meanwhile, has begun the search for his replacement.