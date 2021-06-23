Cancel
Environment

Sunny and dry before chance for rain moves in Friday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sunny, dry weather will once again be the highlight for Thursday on Long Island before a chance for showers on Friday. It will be cool to start the day Thursday, but it will be mostly sunny and nice with highs around 76 degrees. Overnight Thursday will be mostly cloudy...

EnvironmentNews 12

Hot, sunny weather to return to Long Island; tracking Elsa

Sunshine and hot temperatures are set to return to Long Island this week. News 12 meteorologists are also tracking possible remnants of Elsa for the end of the week. OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool, patchy fog develops overnight. Low near 64. MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High of 79. Winds S...
Connecticut StateNews 12

Connecticut to see temperatures warm up for Monday; tracking Elsa

Temperatures are expected to rise on Monday and Tuesday near the mid-90s. There is also a possible threat for Tropical Storm Elsa. TRACKING ELSA: The tri-state area has been placed in the tracking "cone" of Tropical Storm Elsa. Just thinking ahead, as of now the tropical storm itself will NOT make direct contact with the area. However, the moisture can be associated with a separate approaching cold front, and this combination could offer heavy rain/tropical-like downpours by Thursday afternoon. Coastal erosion and possible coastal flooding could be a possibility for the late week/weekend. Right now, the odds of any significant impacts for the tri-state area are low. The most likely impact would be some heavy to tropical-like downpour rain if the moisture from the storm can hold together long enough to be associated with the separate cold front into later this week. This needs to be monitored closer into the week. The forecasting track can change every day this week.
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Dry to start the week; Rain chances return by mid-week

Mother Nature decided to play nice across most of Nebraska on Independence Day! We discussed the possibility of an isolated shower or storm on Saturday, but that just didn’t pan out. Lincoln will remain dry for the remainder of the 4th, perfect for any 4th of July festivities! Temperatures will drop into the upper-70s by the time most fireworks displays are beginning.
EnvironmentKOMU

Forecast: Dry Independence Day; Rain chances return next week

Happy Independence Day! For anyone celebrating this afternoon, the weather will cooperate! However, the weather will not cooperate the rest of the post-holiday week. For anyone travelling across central Missouri, the conditions should be the same area wide. High temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 in some spots, the humidity will also be a tad higher this afternoon so it will feel like the lower 90s in most spots. Therefore, water and sunscreen is a must if you plan on being outside most of the afternoon.
Hudson, NYNews 12

Hot, sunny weather to return to the Hudson Valley; tracking Elsa

Sunshine and hot temperatures are set to return to the Hudson Valley this week. News 12 meteorologists are also tracking possible remnants of Elsa for the end of the week. It will be partly cloudy going into the overnight hours with temperatures in the low 60s. BEAT THE HEAT!. Monday...
