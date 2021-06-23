Plurilock Secures Competitive US$120,000 Order from California County Government Entity
Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has received a purchase order worth US$120,000 from a county government in California.www.streetinsider.com