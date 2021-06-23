Cancel
Record-Eagle lawsuit against TCAPS moves forward as sides attempt resolution

By Brendan Quealy bquealy@record-eagle.com
Traverse City Record-Eagle
TRAVERSE CITY — The remainder of a transparency lawsuit against northern Michigan’s largest school district is back in motion. Attorneys for Traverse City Area Public Schools and the Record-Eagle met for a status conference in front of 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer on Monday to have preliminary discussions on moving toward a possible resolution of the civil suit, which is entering its 18th month.

