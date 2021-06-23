Cancel
New York City, NY

Nasdaq 100 futures hit record high ahead of business activity data

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

(Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index hit a record high on Wednesday with investors razor focused on business activity data after Federal Reserve officials sought to calm fears of a sharp tapering of monetary stimulus. IHS Markit's flash reading on manufacturing and services PMI data, due at 0945...

www.streetinsider.com
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Up as Dollar Weakens, Investors Await Fed Minutes

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia and was close to a two-week high. A weaker dollar also gave the yellow metal a boost and investors await the release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. Gold futures rose 0.80% to $1,797.65 by...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street declines; investors take profits on financials

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were lower in Tuesday afternoon trading, led by declines in the Dow Jones Industrial Average as investors took profits in some of the groups tied most closely to economic growth. Bank stocks fell as U.S. Treasuries rallied, with the 10-year yield hitting its lowest...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Dow, S&P 500 fall as financials drag; Nasdaq at record

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, with financials and other groups closely tied to economic growth leading declines, while the Nasdaq edged higher to another closing record. The S&P 500 banks index fell 2.5% as U.S. Treasuries rallied, with the 10-year yield hitting its...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus

EUR/USD buyers cheer DXY weakness to refresh intraday high. Full markets, mixed concerns over covid variants and Fed moves weigh on greenback. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, Retail Sales, Factory Orders eyed. US ISM Services PMI will be observed for inflation details, ECB meeting, FOMC minutes also be the key. EUR/USD...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Extends Rebound as Investors Mull Policy Outlook Before Fed

(Bloomberg) -- Gold edged toward a fifth daily gain as investors mulled the economic outlook before Federal Reserve minutes that will be scanned for clues on U.S. monetary policy. The precious metal has begun July on a positive note, notching its highest close in more than two weeks on Monday....
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures mixed as U.S.-listed Chinese firms drop on regulation worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Tuesday, as investors returned from a long holiday weekend to focus on Beijing’s crackdown on several U.S.-listed Chinese firms, while energy stocks rose as oil prices touched multi-year highs.
StocksPosted by
WGAU

S&P 500 sees 1st decline after 7 straight gains; oil falls

Banks and energy companies helped pull stocks mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, ending the S&P 500's seven-day run of record high closes. The benchmark index fell 0.2% after having been down 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%. Tech stocks rose, helping the Nasdaq to a modest gain that nudged the index to an all-time high.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Prices at Two-Week Highs as The US Dollar Falls, Eyeing $1,800

Gold prices are hovering near two-week highs after the US Dollar weakened. Traders are eyeing $1,800 resistance, breaching which may lead to further gains. Minutes from the June FOMC meeting will be in focus this week. Gold - Daily Chart. Gold prices are attempting to breach the $1,800 resistanceduring Tuesday’s...
Stockssanantoniopost.com

U.S. stocks open mixed ahead of key data

NEW YORK, July 6 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks kicked off the holiday-shortened trading week on a mixed note as investors awaited a slew of economic data. Shortly after the opening bell on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.44 points, or 0.16 percent, to 34,729.91. The S&P 500 rose 0.92 points, or 0.02 percent, to 4,353.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 45.58 points, or 0.31 percent, to 14,684.90.
StocksRepublic

US stocks move lower, oil prices pull back after spike

NEW YORK — Stocks were lower in early trading Tuesday, as U.S. trading resumed after the Independence Day holiday and investors reassess after last week’s record highs. The S&P 500 index was down 0.5% as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.1%.
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Rides Flight to Safety Higher Ahead of the Fed Minutes

Investing.com – The dollar inched higher Tuesday, as investors fled to safety amid weaker-than-expected services data just a day ahead of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting that could provide further clues on tapering. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a trade-weighted basket of six...
Stocksinvesting.com

Fed Minutes, Job Openings, Crude Inventory: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- The Dow and S&P 500 fell weighed by energy and financials as the 10-year Treasury yield dropped to its lowest level since February. But a rally in tech pushed the Nasdaq to another record close. Investors appear to be waiting for clues on the direction of the economy...
Businessinvesting.com

What Yield Drop Ahead Of Fed Minutes Means For U.S. Dollar

The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases, but since then disappointing U.S. data has investors questioning the timing of taper and ruling out an interest rate hike. Although Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report showed the strongest job growth in 10 months, average hourly earnings and the jobless rate fell short of expectations. Today, the Institute of Supply Management reported a slowdown in service sector growth with its non-manufacturing index falling from 64 to 60.1. This was not only weaker than anticipated, but the worse reading in four months.
Stocksomahanews.net

Tech stocks, U.S. dollar bought up as American markets resume

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - U.S. traders returned to their desks on Tuesday after spending the previous three days celebrating the long weekend for Independence Day. Technology stocks edged higher, however, the industrial sectors finished solidly lower. The U.S. dollar was bought up heavily during the U.S. time zone on Monday....
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after service sector data; Fed minutes eyed

(Updates prices, analyst comment, reverse repo data) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year note poised for its longest streak of daily declines in 16 months as investors look for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path and after data signaled the service sector expanded at a slower pace. A gauge of activity from the Institute for Supply Management on the U.S. services sector, which accounts for about two-thirds of economic activity, showed moderate growth in June, down from the record pace in May. The data comes on the heels of Friday's employment report, which was viewed by many as showing an improving labor market, but not enough to signal an economy that may be prone to overheating. "Seems to have been at least some reaction to the ISM services print showing the Employment sub-index in contractionary territory for the first time since Dec. 2020," said Zachary Griffiths, rates strategist at Wells Fargo. "While employment in contractionary territory could be considered concerning, comments from the release suggest the weakness is driven more by a lack of labor supply, not a lack of demand." Analysts also pointed to volatility in the oil market, where crude had run up in price until faltering on Tuesday after OPEC producers canceled a meeting, China's crackdown on Chinese tech stocks listed in the United States such as Didi Global and position reshuffling after a long holiday weekend as contributing to the drop in yields. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 6.4 basis points to 1.368%. The yield hit a low of 1.352%, its lowest since Feb. 24 and was on track for a sixth straight session of declines. Investors will turn their focus to Wednesday's release of minutes from the Fed's June 15-16 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought. The amount of cash flowing into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase operation edged up to $772.5 billion from the $731.5 billion on Friday, but short of Wednesday's record high $992 billion. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 4.9 basis points to 2.001%, having earlier fallen below the 2% mark for the first time since June 21. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.491%, after closing at 2.502% on Friday, near its highest close in a month. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 114.5 basis points from 119 on Friday. July 6 Tuesday 3:10PM New York / 1910 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP1 162-5/32 1-8/32 10YR TNotes SEP1 133-60/256 0-144/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Two-year note 99-207/256 0.2219 -0.016 Three-year note 99-136/256 0.4106 -0.032 Five-year note 100-80/256 0.8109 -0.051 Seven-year note 100-204/256 1.1309 -0.065 10-year note 102-92/256 1.3682 -0.064 30-year bond 108-96/256 2.001 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 -23.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 -44.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog and Kate Duguid; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

