Washington, DC

First look: WaPo Trump book's secret title revealed

By Mike Allen
 11 days ago
The Washington Post's Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker will be out July 20 with "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year," Penguin Press announced. Breaking: Axios has learned that The Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender is moving "Frankly, We Did Win the Election" up to July 20, matching Leonnig-Rucker, from his earlier pub date of Aug. 10.

The Daily 202: Trump Org allegedly kept spreadsheets of grift

Welcome to The Daily 202 newsletter! Tell your friends to sign up here. Dear readers, we’ll be taking a break on July 5 for Independence Day. We’ll be back on Tuesday. Imagine regularly engaging in potentially illegal activities online for years, and saving a detailed record of them in a computer folder marked “Red Flags.”
CNN

This is very bad news for Donald Trump

Jennifer Rodgers is a former federal prosecutor, adjunct professor of Clinical Law at NYU School of Law, lecturer-in-law at Columbia Law School and a CNN legal analyst. The opinions expressed here are her own. Read more opinion at CNN. (CNN) — For months -- years, even -- legal observers have...
Trump contempt for White House Covid taskforce revealed in new book

Amid chaos at the White House as the coronavirus pandemic worsened, Donald Trump took to referring derisively to the Covid taskforce chaired by his vice-president as “that fucking council that Mike has”. The revelation about the president’s contempt for his key advisory body is one among many in a new...
Adam Serwer On New Book: 'The Cruelty Is The Point' In Trump's America

NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with Atlantic staff writer Adam Serwer about his new book, The Cruelty is the Point: The Past, Present and Future of Trump's America. You may have heard the phrase, the cruelty is the point, used a lot over the last few years. It's become something of a catchphrase among pundits as a way to criticize former President Donald Trump and his brand of politics. It was coined by Adam Serwer, staff writer at The Atlantic magazine. His 2018 essay of that name was just one of many that he wrote during Trump's presidency as he tried to make sense of it and the larger political movement Trump's base represents. Now Serwer is out with a collection of essays, also with that title. In it, he peels back history to argue that Trump's rise to power was no aberration in American history and that the political project of Trumpism is still very much alive. The full title is "The Cruelty Is The Point: The Past, Present And Future Of Trump's America."
Trump’s ‘book of all books’ undoubtedly a work of fiction

CNN — Watch out, Holy Bible! Step aside, Don Quixote! Former President Donald Trump says he’s writing “the book of all books.” Despites his attempts to build hype, obstacles loom. The first is that he’s likely to be the least reliable narrator since Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho.” And that was a work of fiction.
Trump at Independence Day celebration: 'Joe Biden is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history'

Former President Donald Trump questioned his successor's patriotism during an Independence Day celebration in Florida. Trump said President Joe Biden "is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history" because his administration canceled a planned Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.
Minneapolis, MNNPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

EMILY: Hi. This is Emily (ph) in Minneapolis, Minn. And today is the day of my daughter's bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with aplastic anemia earlier this year. This podcast was recorded at... SUSAN DAVIS, HOST:. 10:10 a.m. on Friday, July 2. EMILY: Things may have changed by the...
Byron York's Daily Memo: A new get-Trump committee?

Welcome to Byron York's Daily Memo newsletter. Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up here to receive the newsletter. A NEW GET-TRUMP COMMITTEE? A congressional investigation is a fact-finding enterprise. The members aren't neutral finders of fact -- they are Republicans and Democrats who often fight over the subject and scope of the investigation. But the idea is to find facts.
Rudy Giuliani's New York suspension proves dangers of Trump's lies

Rudy Giuliani’s license to practice law in New York state was suspended on Thursday by a state appellate court. For those who have been following the antics of former President Donald Trump’s former lawyer for the past five years, this may not be shocking. But while in some ways it feels like the predictable culmination of years of questionable and offensive conduct, it’s still a big deal — and good news for anyone who cares about the integrity of the law profession.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

'Absolutely No Doubt' Donald Trump Is Running for President Again, Says Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon believes there is "absolutely no doubt" that former President Donald Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. Trump has consistently teased the possibility of a 2024 presidential run but has not formally confirmed his plans. Some Republicans strongly oppose the former president seeking elected office in the future, while others remain supportive of Trump but fear he could hurt the GOP in down-ballot races in more moderate districts. Meanwhile, most Republican voters appear supportive of him seeking the White House again.
Sarasota, FLNewsweek

Matt Gaetz Says He'll Nominate Donald Trump to Be Next Speaker of the House

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has vowed to nominate former President Donald Trump to be the next Speaker of the House. "After the next election cycle when we take back the House of Representatives, when we send [current Speaker] Nancy Pelosi back to the filth of San Francisco, my commitment to you is that my vote for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives will go to Donald J. Trump," the Republican congressman said to a crowd gathered for Trump's rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday.
Kamala Harris is crashing — but that doesn't mean she will never occupy the Oval Office

Prediction: Kamala Harris will never be elected president. But that doesn’t mean she will never occupy the Oval Office. The vice president’s approval ratings are slumping (she is now underwater in the RealClearPolitics average of polls) and – worse – she is taking the fall for President Biden ’s foolish reversal of President Trump ’s migrant policies.