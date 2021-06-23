'We will not be silenced': Walton businesses force meeting of commission, tourism agency

The first members of the Jasper City Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission were sworn in and seated Thursday afternoon at Jasper City Hall. Pictured from left are Mayor Jan Larson; Russ Todd, of the Ozark Cafe, Blake Keeton, manager of the Harps Food Store in Jasper and Bubba Loyd, of Bubba's Buffalo River Store in Jasper. Other commissioners who were unavailable to be sworn in Thursday are city council member Michael Thomas and Angela Slape of the Arkansas Game & Fish commission's Elk Information Center in Jasper. Marcus Van Camp declined his appointment. Mayor Larson said she will nominate another appointee when the city council meets in July. The members sworn in on Thursday set the commission's first meeting to be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 9, at City Hall. At that time members will draw for length of terms.