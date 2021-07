The Giant’s Causeway isn’t the only thing worth seeing on a trip to Northern Ireland’s coast, finds Emma Winton. Setting off on a long weekend exploring the Causeway Coastal Route, I knew there would be some dramatic scenery in store. But there could be no better taster for what was to come than starting at The Gobbins, a cliff walk made up of paths and bridges that hug the side of the sheer basalt cliff face.