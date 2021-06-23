Cancel
Porsche Wins! Manual 911 GT3 Will Be Sold In California

By Jake Lingeman
 11 days ago
Porsche introduced the impressive 911 GT3 Touring last week, giving the GT3 the manual we all want, but it dropped with a bombshell: it couldn't be sold in California with the manual transmission because it was just too damn loud. Now, after discussions with the California DMV and California Highway Patrol, a three-pedal 911 will go on sale as planned.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

