Porsche Wins! Manual 911 GT3 Will Be Sold In California

If there were a children's book about the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3, it would be called Downforce and the Magic Tires: A Control-Arm Adventure. That's because Porsche, upon examining the best-handling version of the 911, decided that what it needed was better handling. So the new GT3, based on the 992 generation of the 911, gets the first unequal-length control-arm front suspension on a 911 street car, along with a 1.9-inch wider front track, 150 percent more downforce, and a set of barely domesticated race tires—Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2Rs. To demonstrate the GT3's new tricks, Porsche brought one to Road Atlanta and turned us loose. Well, sort of. To forestall journalistic overexuberance, we’d follow a pace car: a 911 Turbo S driven by longtime Porsche pro driver Patrick Long, a guy who can drive 150 mph while watching the rearview mirror and still have 70 percent of his brainpower to spare. Probably more.