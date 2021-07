Dan Bongino slammed Democrats for claiming that Republicans were behind the push to defund the police Saturday on ‘Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.’. DAN BONGINO: Did you catch the Democrats' latest scam? They faceplanted brutally on this defunding the police garbage. So now they're trying to flip the script and say the Republicans are trying to defund the police. There are levels of insanity, and if there's a 1-10 scale, this is a 10. And they're going it all while doing absolutely nothing to stop the nationwide crime wave in the liberal cities that they're causing. Crime up, what are they doing? Trying to blame it on Republicans. This is insane.