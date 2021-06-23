Cancel
Researchers review the origins of SARS-CoV-2 and present treatment methods

By Jocelyn Solis-Moreira
News-Medical.net
 11 days ago

A million more questions arise for every answer we have against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Where did it come from? And will it ever go away? A recent article published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology reviews what scientists currently know about the origin, SARS-CoV-2 structure, and potential treatments against this new virus.

