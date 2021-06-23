Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Teamsters ready plan to unionize Amazon

By Chris Mills Rodrigo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EQq7J_0acq9OEv00
© getty

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters will vote Thursday on a resolution recognizing unionizing Amazon as one of the organization’s top priorities.

As part of an initiative called “The Amazon Project,” the Teamsters will create a special Amazon-focused division that will assist workers interested in organizing, according to a copy of the resolution reviewed by The Hill. Vice first reported on the resolution, which is expected to pass easily.

That project would be the most ambitious effort yet to organize the e-commerce giant, which is the country’s second-largest private employer and has been hiring at staggering rates since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Teamsters, boasting more than 1.4 million members across the U.S. and Canada, already represent several parts of the logistics industry, including warehouse, package delivery and transportation workers.

The vote comes just months after Amazon beat back an initial effort to unionize a warehouse in Bessemer, Ala. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) is in the process of challenging that result.

The Teamsters, RWDSU and United Food and Commercial Workers Union have all already made inroads into organizing at Amazon.

The company has successfully kept unions out of its American workforce so far, but organized labor groups are hopeful that the example set in Bessemer and the heightened scrutiny of Amazon’s workplace conditions will make breaking through easier.

Over a thousand workers have contacted the RWDSU about unionizing recently, according to the union, and some Amazon workers have launched advocacy groups at their own facilities.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Teamsters' resolution.

Community Policy
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

257K+
Followers
26K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Union Workers#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Labor Issues
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Amazon
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Company behind Keystone XL seeks $15B in damages from US

The company behind the now-abandoned Keystone XL pipeline hopes to obtain more than $15 billion from the U.S. government, alleging damages from President Biden ’s revocation of its permit for the project. TC Energy announced in a Friday press release that it had filed a notice of intent with the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan antitrust leaders urge FTC to pursue Facebook case

Congressional leaders on antitrust are urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to pursue its monopolization case against Facebook. In a letter Friday, Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Reps. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Ken Buck (R-Colo.) urged the regulatory agency’s chief Lina Khan to pursue enforcement action against the social media giant despite an unfavorable court ruling earlier this week.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

These cities and states just raised their minimum wage

Minimum wage workers in various parts of the country got a pay increase Thursday, the first day of the new fiscal year for most state and local governments. The pay raises come just months after Congress failed to raise the $7.25 federal minimum wage to $15. Here are the states...
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Privacy Proposal Possible With Updated FTC Rulemaking Process

The Federal Trade Commission’s newly streamlined process for writing rules could clear the way for regulating how companies protect consumer data privacy. The procedural changes announced Thursday are meant to simplify some of the steps involved in writing rules governing unfair or deceptive business practices. This long and complex rulemaking process has constrained the FTC’s ability to hold tech companies responsible for protecting consumer data.
Public Healthnationalgeographic.com

How dangerous is the new Delta Plus variant? Here’s what we know.

The latest coronavirus variant has spread to about a dozen countries—including India, the U.S., and the U.K.—while scientists scramble to figure out if the strain is more deadly or transmissible. A new variant of the coronavirus has emerged, and scientists are working to figure out if it is more dangerous...