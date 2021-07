After missing Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks Thursday night with a left knee injury, the Milwaukee Bucks have listed superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for Game 6 Saturday. However, in a bit of good news for the Bucks, there is some belief that their superstar would be given the green light for a possible Game 7 if the Hawks were to extend the series that far, which would indicate that there is optimism about his availability in the NBA Finals if the Bucks can close out this series, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. The big man suffered a hyperextended left knee in Game 4, but fortunately avoided structural damage and his ligaments remain intact.