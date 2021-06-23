Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronado, CA

High school basketball coach fired after players threw tortillas at Latino rivals

By Harriet Brewis
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWmZz_0acq8xjD00
Footage of the shocking incident was widely shared on social media (@FullTimeHoops1/Twitter/Instagram)

A high school has fired its head basketball coach after some of his players hurled tortillas at their largely Latino rivals.

Footage of the confrontation has been widely shared on social media, showing at least two students from Coronado High School throwing the Mexican flatbreads towards the Orange Glen High School team.

The latter’s pupils are predominantly from Hispanic backgrounds, prompting accusations of racism and bigotry by members of the other squad.

Coaching staff from both California schools had been seen squabbling after Coronado beat their Orange Glen visitors 60-57 in overtime on Saturday.

Witnesses alleged that Coronado coach JD Laaperi shouted expletives at his Orange Glen counterpart, saying: “Get your kids and get out of here.”

Tweeting just hours after the fallout, Laaperi admitted that a community member had brought tortillas to the game and deplored the incident as “unacceptable and racist in nature.”

Despite his public condemnation of the encounter, the board of the Coronado school district voted unanimously to sack the coach from his role, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

On Sunday, Coronado Unified School District Superintendent Karl Mueller issued a public message of apology, branding the act “reprehensible.”

He later stated that the district’s investigations into what happened could last up to three weeks:

Meanwhile, Wayne McKinney, captain of the Coronado basketball team, said players and coaches had received hate messages and death threats since the event.

On Tuesday, he called the tortilla-throwing unsportsmanlike but not an act of bigotry.

“It was not based on race or class; it was simply a great game between two teams,” McKinney argued.

“I think many people are making Saturday out to be something it was not.”

However, Coronado school trustee Whitney Antrim insisted: “Even if they were not intended as racist, we cannot ignore that our guests, these children who played their hearts out for a championship, felt attacked because they were Hispanic.”

In a community letter, Escondido Union High School District Superintendent Anne Staffieri said the district wants to bring together students from both teams “to face one another, to confront, discuss and grow stronger through honest discussions and sincere apologies.”

Here’s how other authorities responded:

Local police and the California Interscholastic Federation are now conducting investigations into the incident.

Community Policy
View All 11 Commentsarrow_down
Indy100

Indy100

38K+
Followers
2K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California Education
Coronado, CA
Sports
Coronado, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Coronado, CA
Coronado, CA
Education
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tortillas#Latino#Coronado High School#Mexican#Hispanic#Coronado Unified School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
High School Basketball
News Break
Education
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...