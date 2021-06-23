Royal Academy apologises to artist Jess de Wahls in transphobia row

It stands to reason that someone who trained to be an actor – and has some credits under his belt – creates beautiful cinematic-quality music. Jesse Marchant stumbled into an acting career, telling me, “I had an opportunity to take an acting class and find an agent when I was quite young and it was a way to get out of Montreal where I was living and get to New York. Throughout that period I was starting to write songs and I realized my passion laid elsewhere.” In 2008, Marchant released his first album, Not Even in July, under the name JBM (re-released by Partisan Records in 2010) and put acting in the rearview mirror, though he does say that if the right opportunity came along, he might be interested in revisiting his acting career.