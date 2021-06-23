This new digital photo series by NHB highlights the architecture of local hawker centres

We have tems of clothing in our wardrobes that we reserve for specific locations: a fluid white cotton dress that’s fit only for white-sanded shorelines; a tweed blazer that’s strictly for the countryside; a snuggly Aran-knit jumper that’s saved for self-care in a remote house without Wi-Fi. These pieces have the power to transform us, evolve our character, create personal metamorpohosis through material. When May Kaan was concepting her fledgling womenswear label Francon Editions, this idea was front and centre. ‘I thought it would be interesting to place focus on settings rather than seasons,’ she says. ‘I thought a lot about when architects take on a job. They always think about context, environment, how a building is going to be used.’