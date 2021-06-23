This new digital photo series by NHB highlights the architecture of local hawker centres
Amid rapid and widespread digitalisation, our generation has developed a growing propensity for nostalgic reminiscence. And as part of the collective effort to preserve the fading vestiges of our colourful heritage, the National Heritage Board (NHB) has launched Our Hawker Culture: Built for Great Taste. A new photography series that captures the all too familiar, yet culturally distinct architecture of our beloved hawker centres, this collection boasts over 100 original works of the landmarks that transcend time and generation.sgmagazine.com