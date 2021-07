Being a dad is not for the faint of heart. Frankly, it can be nerve-wracking. Even downright scary. And I’m not really referring to the obviously scary baby stuff, when you literally have no idea what you’re doing. It’s a wonder that any first-born child survives their first-time father, because I can think of no more confounding and serious a job a person undertakes with so little practical training. Women come somehow prewired for motherhood and miraculously know what to do, but most fathers have never even held a baby before they hold their own, and within a day or two, they are abruptly promoted from a green intern to the company’s CEO, all with the world’s worst resume. It’s like that dream when you find yourself on stage with a trombone in your hands and are expected to play it having no clue of even how to correctly hold it.