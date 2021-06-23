Serving Mexican cuisine, Sobre Mesa expected to open in Sudbury in late summer
SUDBURY — Jordan Mackey is hoping to introduce a Mexican tradition to MetroWest. Sobre Mesa, his new restaurant, will serve Southern Mexican cuisine. While there will be tacos and quesadillas available, the menu will more heavily focus on seafood and dishes such as ceviche. The name — which translates to "upon the table" — is a nod to the time spent around the table after a Mexican meal in casual conversation.