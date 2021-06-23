Trevor Lawrence listed as rookie QB with highest expectations in 2021
Five quarterbacks were drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Is Trevor Lawrence the one facing the highest expectations ahead of the 2021 season?. The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t been good in a while and one of the biggest reasons for that was their inability to find a franchise quarterback. This should change with the arrival of Trevor Lawrence, who is the most talented quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012. The Jags had the first overall selection in this year’s draft, which means that they had the chance to choose from a vast pool of signal-callers but settle on the former Tiger.blackandteal.com