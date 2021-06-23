Trevor Lawrence listed as rookie QB with highest expectations in 2021

Let’s be honest, this is a new coaching staff and they are completely rebuilding this team, so much like Troy Aikman, Trevor could struggle for the first few years because it’s a terrible team and it’s a new coaching staff. There is no way to predict what is going to happen with Trevor and the Jaguars this year. If he was at San Francisco or New England we would have a much easier job making some predictions. But everything in this situation is new and it’s gonna take some time. It’s why it’s often better to go later in the draft than early. Because when you go early you’re typically going to a bad team!