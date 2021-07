The Lord’s creations never cease to amaze me, especially in the spring. One night last week I heard the lonesome sound of a Whip-poor-will off in the distance, while frogs croaked all though the swamps. The springtime brings back beautiful birds like Bluebirds, Finches and Hummingbirds. Rabbits seem to move in pairs as the sound of Carpenter and Honeybees hover overhead. Love is in the air. Crows by the flock feed in the fields while small fawns follow their mothers through the woods. All types of fish are moving in close to shore to lay eggs and raise their young.