The Global Millionaire Club Expanded During The Pandemic [Infographic]

Last week, the Pew Research Center released a report showing that unfavorable views of China have reached historic highs in 17 advanced economies with large majorities also agreeing that Beijing does not respect the personal freedoms of its people. The findings came amid celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China where President Xi Jinping addressed an audience on Tiananmen Square. Casting the party as the country's savior, he said that the "Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to bully, oppress or enslave us" and that "whoever nurses delusions of doing that will crack their heads and spill blood on the Great Wall of steel built from the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese people.”