The Global Millionaire Club Expanded During The Pandemic [Infographic]

By Niall McCarthy
Forbes
Forbes
 12 days ago

The pandemic has proven good news for the world's wealthiest individuals with 650 American billionaires seeing their collective fortune surge by $1.2 trillion since the crisis erupted. The situation has not just benefitted the super-rich, however, with wealth creation remaining largely unaffected by Covid-19 all over the world. Despite the pandemic’s devastating economic impact and a crippling rise in unemployment, total global household wealth grew 7.4% to reach $418.3 trillion, according to the latest Global Wealth Report from Credit Suisse. Given that trend, it is hardly surprising that the pandemic was not just good news for the super-rich but for most millionaires as well.

Forbes

Forbes

The world's leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

#Infographic#Millionaires#Billionaires#Pandemic#American#Global Wealth Report
ChinaPosted by
Forbes

Unfavorable Views Of China Have Reached Historic Highs [Infographic]

Last week, the Pew Research Center released a report showing that unfavorable views of China have reached historic highs in 17 advanced economies with large majorities also agreeing that Beijing does not respect the personal freedoms of its people. The findings came amid celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China where President Xi Jinping addressed an audience on Tiananmen Square. Casting the party as the country's savior, he said that the "Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to bully, oppress or enslave us" and that "whoever nurses delusions of doing that will crack their heads and spill blood on the Great Wall of steel built from the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese people.”
RetailForbes

How Retailers Can Use These Four Emerging Technologies In Their Post-Covid Evolution

VP of Engineering at Sensormatic Solutions, leading retail innovation through emerging technologies within Senosrmatic IQ. Brick-and-mortar retailers were among those hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic. Last spring, stores across the globe closed as a result of widespread lockdown measures, causing a decrease in both overall in-store traffic and revenue. But it wasn’t all negative: Some retailers viewed the crisis as an opportunity to adapt to changing customer needs by accelerating their digital transformations and enhancing their brick-and-mortar store and online operations.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

A Green Recovery After Covid-19: New Strategies For The Oil Industry

Robert Tornabell is Professor Emeritus and former Dean of Esade Business School. The pandemic has forced oil companies to have to rethink their strategies. Three factors have changed global markets: first, the demand for oil has dropped with the closure of workshops, factories and stores as well as the cancellation of many international flights, reducing consumption and the gross world product; second, large oil company share prices have dropped because the markets are wagering on a “green economy”; and, third, renewable energy sources cost two-thirds less per kilowatt-hour, while China can install these solutions at even more competitive prices.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Report: The Global Economy Could Lose $4 Trillion Due To Covid-19’s Impact On Tourism [Infographic]

The pandemic-related collapse in international tourism could cost the global economy as much as $4 trillion for the years 2020 and 2021, according to a new United Nations report. The estimated losses have been caused by Covid-19's direct impact on tourism as well as its ripple effects on other sectors closely linked to it. The steep drop in international arrivals led to a $2.4 trillion loss in 2020 and the UN's report warns that a similar loss could occur this year with the recovery largely dependent on the uptake of global Covid-19 vaccines.
RetailBeta News

How eCommerce has adapted to the pandemic [Q&A]

One of the side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a boost to online shopping. This has increased pressure on companies offering eCommerce to adapt quickly to the new business model. But how well have businesses -- particularly smaller ones -- coped with this and what should they be...
HealthPosted by
Forbes

Why The Need For Crisis Communications Is On The Rise

By Evan Nierman, founder and CEO of crisis management firm Red Banyan, which provides crisis PR consulting to clients around the world. It’s been a tough year peppered with life-and-death emergencies that have changed the realities of day-to-day living. A raging pandemic, skyrocketing unemployment and civil unrest have roiled society with discord.
Worldinvesting.com

Spain's banks lay groundwork for post-COVID consumer spending boom

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's banks, their margins slashed during the pandemic, are betting on a high-yield route back to profitability through consumer loans - by encouraging lockdown-weary customers to spend big on cars, holidays and home improvements. Consumer lending on average makes up just 7% of those banks' loan books,...
PoliticsPosted by
Forbes

Fireworks Injuries Are Skyrocketing In The U.S. [Infographic]

Ahead of the Fourth of July, a report has found that fireworks injuries are skyrocketing in the United States. The results of a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) analysis show that 18 people died from non-occupational fireworks incidents in the U.S. in 2020 compared to 12 in 2019. Between 2005 and 2020, there were 136 deaths from fireworks misuse in total or 8.5 deaths per year on average. Along with the noticeable uptick in deaths, injuries from pyrotechnic misuse are skyrocketing.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Safety Switch Market [Edition:2021] – Exclusive and Beneficial Research Report 2030

Marketresearch.Biz has recently published a report titled Safety Switch Market Research Report. This study aims to provide a forecast for the Safety Switch Market. The Safety Switch Market is estimated to register a CAGR of X.X% in terms of value during the forecast period 2018–2027. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the target market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2030. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financial, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The Safety Switch Market report has been segmented on the basis of product, type, end-user, and region.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Power Boilers Market [Edition:2021] – Exclusive and Beneficial Research Report 2030

Marketresearch.Biz has recently published a report titled Power Boilers Market Research Report. This study aims to provide a forecast for the Power Boilers Market. The Power Boilers Market is estimated to register a CAGR of X.X% in terms of value during the forecast period 2018–2027. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the target market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2030. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financial, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The Power Boilers Market report has been segmented on the basis of product, type, end-user, and region.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global OLED Display Market [Edition:2021] – Exclusive and Beneficial Research Report 2030

Marketresearch.Biz has recently published a report titled OLED Display Market Research Report. This study aims to provide a forecast for the OLED Display Market. The OLED Display Market is estimated to register a CAGR of X.X% in terms of value during the forecast period 2018–2027. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the target market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats till 2030. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financial, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The OLED Display Market report has been segmented on the basis of product, type, end-user, and region.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Bitcoin: Redefining F-You Money

The term “F-you money” has been a part of American culture since at least the 1970s, working its way over the decades from Hollywood to Wall Street to Silicon Valley as people in those industries amassed enormous wealth. What does F–you money entail? It’s a position of power; it means...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

$70 Million Demanded As REvil Ransomware Attackers Claim 1 Million Systems Hit

A notorious cybercrime gang known as REvil could have pulled off the most significant ransomware attack the world has seen. The Independence Day weekend attack on managed service providers (MSPs), organizations that provide remote IT infrastructure management services for multiple customers, started by targeting an MSP software tool provider, Kaseya.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Why Successful Entrepreneurs Put Themselves First

Selfish. Self-centred. Unconscientious. Careless. These are some of the shame and guilt-ridden words that might swim around in an entrepreneur’s head when they choose to put themselves first. When they turn down the party invitation in order to work on their business. When they don’t lend the hand or give the favour because they have a project to finish. When they leave the event early to be well-rested for the following day.