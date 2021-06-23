The Global Millionaire Club Expanded During The Pandemic [Infographic]
The pandemic has proven good news for the world's wealthiest individuals with 650 American billionaires seeing their collective fortune surge by $1.2 trillion since the crisis erupted. The situation has not just benefitted the super-rich, however, with wealth creation remaining largely unaffected by Covid-19 all over the world. Despite the pandemic’s devastating economic impact and a crippling rise in unemployment, total global household wealth grew 7.4% to reach $418.3 trillion, according to the latest Global Wealth Report from Credit Suisse. Given that trend, it is hardly surprising that the pandemic was not just good news for the super-rich but for most millionaires as well.www.forbes.com