How many episodes of NCIS Season 19 will Mark Harmon be in?
We knew that Mark Harmon would only be in a limited number of NCIS Season 19 episodes. How many episodes exactly will we get?. When we learned that NCIS Season 19 was officially happening, it came with the news that Harmon was stepping down to a limited capacity. Harmon is ready to leave the show but learned that it would likely mean the loss of hundreds of jobs. Instead of leaving the series completely, he decided to step back to keep the show on the air.precincttv.com