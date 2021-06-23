Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How many episodes of NCIS Season 19 will Mark Harmon be in?

By Alexandria Ingham
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe knew that Mark Harmon would only be in a limited number of NCIS Season 19 episodes. How many episodes exactly will we get?. When we learned that NCIS Season 19 was officially happening, it came with the news that Harmon was stepping down to a limited capacity. Harmon is ready to leave the show but learned that it would likely mean the loss of hundreds of jobs. Instead of leaving the series completely, he decided to step back to keep the show on the air.

precincttv.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

103K+
Followers
294K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Cole
Person
Mark Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Episodes#Ncis#Ncis#Tvline#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesrepublic-online.com

How ‘NCIS’ Has Set up New Characters to Join in Season 19

After NCIS said goodbye to two series regulars in Season 18, the stage is set for the CBS procedural drama to add to its cast. Maria Bello (who played forensic psychiatrist Jack Sloane) and Emily Wickersham (who played Ellie Bishop) both left, opening up spots both at NCIS and within the team moving forward. And the latter comes as the team is currently down its boss, with Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) indefinitely suspended. (We also don’t know if Harmon will be around full-time or part-time in Season 19. Either way, there’s room for a new character.)
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Pauley Perrette 2021: What Is She Doing Now That She’s Retired From Acting?

For 15 years, actress Pauley Perrette was a fixture on the small screen as NCIS’s feisty goth, Abby Sciuto. Until her departure from the show in 2018, she appeared on every single episode of the CBS crime drama. But just a couple of years after she left, the 52-year-old New Orleans native decided to quit acting altogether and announced her retirement. So where is Pauley Perrette now? And why did she decide to leave Hollywood behind? We have the answers for you.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Once Revealed Hilarious Reason He Thought Show Was Never Canceled

With “NCIS” poised to go through one of its biggest changes, fans can take comfort in Mark Harmon‘s belief the show would never be canceled. This was back in 2013 when the show had completed 10 years on the air. Harmon sat down with Fox News to discuss why viewership kept growing instead of shrinking. Harmon hilariously said one of the reasons the show wasn’t canceled in its early seasons is because no network executive wanted to make the drive out to them.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: Gary Cole officially cast, not replacing Gibbs

Days after the reports first started to come in, it’s now official: Gary Cole is joining NCIS season 19. However, he is not playing the role that you would expect. According to a new report coming in from TVLine, the Veep / The West Wing alum is going to be a series regular and his role is FBI Special Agent Alden Park. However, he is not going to be a replacement for Mark Harmon’s role of Jethro Gibbs. This is important since a “new Gibbs” would almost immediately be met with backlash from fans, especially since we’d rather see McGee step into that role if Gibbs is not going to be around. (We reported yesterday that Harmon may only be in a small handful of season 19 episodes.)
TV SeriesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

‘NCIS’ adds 2 series regulars ahead of season 19

The team is growing at the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. “NCIS” is adding two series regulars to its cast ahead of the drama’s upcoming 19th season. According to Entertainment Weekly, CBS has confirmed Gary Cole and Katrina Law will join the series portraying FBI Special Agent Alden Park and Special Agent Jessica Knight, respectively.
Celebritiesoutsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Mark Harmon Said Working with Jack Sloane Actress Maria Bello Was a ‘Joy’

NCIS is one of the biggest shows on TV today. Audiences still love the crime drama even after 18 seasons and 19 years on the air. Part of the strength of the show is its cast. Many of those cast members have been on the show for over a decade. So, they know their characters inside and out. For instance, Mark Harmon has been on board since day one. He doesn’t just play the head honcho, Gibbs, on the series, though. He is also an executive producer on the series. So, he has his finger on the pulse of his character as well as the show as a whole.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Mark Harmon Was Nearly Passed Over for Role on the Show

NCIS hit the airwaves back in September of 2003. It quickly became one of the biggest shows on television. Now, eighteen seasons and over 400 episodes in, fans still love the show. The hit crime drama brings both engaging plotlines and lovable characters to the screen. Who could forget Pauley Perrette’s Abby? Who doesn’t love David McCallum’s Ducky? The list goes on. Those characters are gone now. However, Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs is still there, leading his team.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Sean Murray Explained How He Got in Shape Over Course of Show

In terms of the cast of the popular crime drama, “NCIS,” only a few characters have stuck around for the show’s entirety. Mark Harmon, the main character and also the executive producer of the show now, has been around since day one. That includes the two episodes from the CBS series “JAG,” which the show is a spin-off of. Another actor that has been around since the beginning is David McCallum as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, who started out as the team’s chief medical examiner.
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

It's Official! NCIS Adds Two New Characters for Season 19

NCIS announced Tuesday morning that it will be adding two new members to the cast for its 19th season. First up is the previously discussed Gary Cole, who will be joining the series as FBI Special Agent Alden Park, which definitely means he will not be replacing Gibbs (Mark Harmon) as the team’s leader. More information on his new character will be revealed at a later date, but it looks as if he may be the new liaison to replace FBI Special Agent Tobias C. Fornell (Joe Spano), who, after the death of both his wife and daughter, decided to move on.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS' Moving to New Night and Time on CBS for Season 19

NCIS is undergoing a bit of a shakeup. As the beloved CBS drama heads into a new season, it is switching nights and times. When the network unveiled the 2021 CBS Fall TV Schedule back in May, it revealed that NCIS Season 19 will move to Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET. The move will mark a major change, as the police procedural has remained in the same Tuesday 8 p.m. timeslot ever since its debut back in 2003.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Who Did ‘Dallas’ Star Patrick Duffy Play on the Series?

NCIS fans, remember the episode in which Patrick Duffy wasted the valuable time of our favorite special agents?. Dallas fans know all about Duffy, the actor who played Bobby Ewing on the iconic prime-time soap about a Texas oil and ranch family. Duffy was the nice, romantic guy with the big heart, which made him the opposite of evil big brother J.R. Ewing (the late Larry Hagman, may he be drinking celestial bourbon and branch on the other side.)
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

NCIS taps Gary Cole and Katrina Law as series regulars amid Mark Harmon's reduced schedule

Cole will play the series regular role of FBI Special Agent Alden Park, who will not be replacing Harmon’s character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Law, made her debut on NCIS during the final two episodes of Season 18 as Special Agent Jessica Knight, will now appear in that role as a series regular for Season 19. Law is no stranger to CBS viewers having previously starred in Training Day and Hawaii Five-0. Cole and Law are expected to fill the void left by Harmon, who is reportedly appearing in a few episodes in Season 19. “We haven’t shot a single frame quite yet, but with the addition of Gary Cole and Katrina Law to the cast, this is already shaping up to be one of the best seasons yet,” said NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder. “Going into season 19, we are excited to have new characters and stories to tell that adds to and reenergizes the world we’ve come to love over the 400+ episodes.”
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Evil season 2 episode 2: How will the show air on Paramount+?

Following the premiere today, are you curious to learn more about Evil season 2 episode 2 at Paramount+?. If there is some sort of confusion as to how the remaining episodes will air, we do understand that for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, that the show’s season 2 premiere came almost out of nowhere today! While it was announced weeks ago, we do think there are a number of people unaware that the CBS show moved to a streaming service. It may be lost in the shuffle already amidst some of the finales that are out there — this has been, by far, one of the weirdest TV seasons we’ve seen.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘NCIS’ Adds Gary Cole & Katrina Law For Season 19 As Mark Harmon Scales Back & Emily Wickersham Exits CBS Drama

CBS’ venerable drama series NCIS is adding two new series regular cast members for the upcoming 19th season, Gary Cole and Katrina Law. Cole will play a new character, FBI Special Agent Alden Park. Law plays Special Agent Jessica Knight. She was introduced in the last two episodes of Season 18 as a recurring guest star with an option to become a series regular if the show got renewed, which it did. Knight is a formidable REACT (Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Training Team) agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and handles daily high-risk operations with skill and precision. Sharp, athletic and tough, she is fiercely tenacious and with a wry sense of humor.