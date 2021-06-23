Montreal Canadiens: Did Chris Lee Get Pulled From Habs Series?

After five months of regular-season action and a six-week playoff run that felt like another five months, the Stanley Cup final is set. On one side, we have the Tampa Bay Lightning, an all-conquering juggernaut that won the Cup last year and had the highest regular-season points total in the salary cap era the year before. Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s lineup sheet is festooned with stars, thanks to a clever manipulation of long-term injured reserve rules that allowed Tampa Bay to roster former league MVP Nikita Kucherov—the team’s joint-most expensive player—without him counting against the salary cap. (Kucherov leads all postseason scorers with 27 points in 18 games.) They’re rich, they’re successful, they’re from Florida—they ought to be the bad guys.