Montreal Canadiens: Did Chris Lee Get Pulled From Habs Series?

The Montreal Canadiens will play in the Stanley Cup finals after a trio of postseason upsets. First came victories in three straight elimination games during an opening-round, 4-3 series win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Then came a sweep of the favored Winnipeg Jets; Montreal never trailed in the series. Finally, Montreal stunned the Vegas Golden Knights with a Game 6 overtime win Thursday that sent the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup finals, where they will face the Tampa Bay Lightning, for the first time since they won it all in 1993. No Canadian team has raised a championship banner since. The 2011 Vancouver Canucks were the last Canadian team to even reach the finals.