Montreal Canadiens: Did Chris Lee Get Pulled From Habs Series?

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontreal Canadiens home games have been interesting for all the wrong reasons this week. They hosted the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, and though both games were great, everyone was talking about something else. Though both games went to overtime and each...

NHLchatsports.com

Canadiens, NHL fans outraged over referee Chris Lee’s Game 4 disaster

It’s a postseason tradition. No matter what sport you enjoy, there's always blame to be laid upon officiating if your team loses a crucial game. But this is hitting a whole new level now. Canadiens supporters and hockey fans in general were rightfully outraged at the officiating during Montreal's Game...
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Dominique Ducharme Likely Out For Entire Series

Jun 7, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme gestures to the fans after the series win over the Winnipeg Jets during the overtime period in game four of the second round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: 5 Takeaways Following Game 3

May 24, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens Dominique Ducharme. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports. Sometimes in the playoffs, you need a goalie to step up and win you a game. Carey Price did just that in Game 3 as the Montreal Canadiens squeaked out a 3-2 overtime win to take a 2-1 series lead. Montreal was gifted a goal in the final minutes of the third period that forced overtime where Josh Anderson scored his second of the night to knock off Vegas.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Could Alex Galchenyuk Come Back to Montreal?

Alex Galchenyuk was drafted third overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 2012. He played with them for the first six years of his NHL career, however, after that, things didn’t go as smoothly for him. For me, it’s like yesterday I was watching Habs TV videos of “The Gally’s,” or...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: What About Jonathan Drouin?

Some people thought they spotted Jonathan Drouin in a video posted by the Montreal Canadiens on Twitter after winning Game 3. The video shows Josh Anderson celebrating with staff and other players, including one who looked a lot like Drouin, but according to TVA Sports reporter Marc-André Perrault, it wasn’t him.
NHLCBS Sports

Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen: Sends Habs to Cup Finals

Lehkonen scored a goal on four shots and added five hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 6. Lehkonen scored just 1:39 into overtime on a slick backhand pass from Phillip Danault. Prior to Thursday, Lehkonen had been stuck in a five-game point drought despite logging top-line minutes. The Finn has produced three goals, one helper, 25 shots on net and 41 hits through 12 playoff contests.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Chris Wagner Reveals What Islanders Did Right In Series Against Bruins

The Boston Bruins’ offseason is underway after getting eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs at the hands of the New York Islanders in six games. The Bruins kept pace with the Islanders for much of the series, with head coach Bruce Cassidy even saying he believed they were the better team.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Golden Knights 2 - Canadiens 2: How Did We Get Here?

Game One of the series went exactly the way the Vegas Golden Knights would’ve drawn it up in their path to the Stanley Cup Final. Games Two and Three were alarming and downright panic inducing. Now, just 12 hours removed from the VGK Game Four overtime win, we have a Semifinal Best-of-Three series on our hands.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Montreal Canadiens named hosts of NHL Draft in 2022

The Montreal Canadiens will host the 2022 NHL Draft, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. Montreal was selected to host the event in 2020, but the draft was held virtually instead due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be the first in-person draft to be held in Montreal since 2009 and...
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Adaptability Key to Deep Playoff Run

Jun 24, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens team receives the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after they won against Vegas Golden Knights in game six of the 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinals at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports. The Montreal Canadiens have taken us fans on quite a...
NHLWashington Post

The Montreal Canadiens were sans espoir. Then the playoffs began.

The Montreal Canadiens will play in the Stanley Cup finals after a trio of postseason upsets. First came victories in three straight elimination games during an opening-round, 4-3 series win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Then came a sweep of the favored Winnipeg Jets; Montreal never trailed in the series. Finally, Montreal stunned the Vegas Golden Knights with a Game 6 overtime win Thursday that sent the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup finals, where they will face the Tampa Bay Lightning, for the first time since they won it all in 1993. No Canadian team has raised a championship banner since. The 2011 Vancouver Canucks were the last Canadian team to even reach the finals.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs Lounge: Marner, Hakstol and the Montreal Canadiens

Yours truly had to suck it up this week and start the show with a heartfelt apology. We also discussed the changes in the organization and the ongoing chat about trading Mitch Marner. Dear Corey Perry, I’m Sorry. On December 30, 2020, I wrote an article titled: Maple Leafs Were...
NHLThe Ringer

The Montreal Canadiens’ Cinderella Run Must Be Stopped

After five months of regular-season action and a six-week playoff run that felt like another five months, the Stanley Cup final is set. On one side, we have the Tampa Bay Lightning, an all-conquering juggernaut that won the Cup last year and had the highest regular-season points total in the salary cap era the year before. Lightning coach Jon Cooper’s lineup sheet is festooned with stars, thanks to a clever manipulation of long-term injured reserve rules that allowed Tampa Bay to roster former league MVP Nikita Kucherov—the team’s joint-most expensive player—without him counting against the salary cap. (Kucherov leads all postseason scorers with 27 points in 18 games.) They’re rich, they’re successful, they’re from Florida—they ought to be the bad guys.