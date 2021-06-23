Will Packers’ David Bakhtiari miss significant portion of 2021 season?
The Green Bay Packers looked to be heading into last year’s playoffs extremely healthy. That is, until David Bakhtiari went down with a surprise ACL tear in practice. On December 31st, 2020, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport shocked the NFL world when he announced Bakhtiari went down in practice with a season-ending knee injury that was believed to be a torn ACL. It was indeed later confirmed to be a nightmare scenario and an ACL tear for the All-Pro.dairylandexpress.com