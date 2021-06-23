Cancel
POTUS

FOCUS-Boeing faces rocky path to gaining approval for 737 MAX return in China

By Norihiko Shirouzu
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

* Political and regulatory obstacles delaying return -sources

* Boeing won’t increase MAX production until China situation clearer

* China pursuing homegrown aerospace ambitions with rival C919

BEIJING, June 23 (Reuters) - Trade power tensions, regulatory hurdles and attempts by the West to counter Chinese competition are delaying a return of the 737 MAX in China, frustrating Boeing Co as a potential rival demonstrates its growing influence.

Six months after the West lifted an almost two-year flight ban on the MAX, there is no clear end in sight for the crisis surrounding Boeing’s fastest-selling jet in China - the first nation to ground it in 2019 after two deadly crashes in five months.

The company had hoped for China to approve the MAX to return to the sky by the end of last year; in January 2021, Boeing said it expected the MAX to be approved by regulators everywhere by the end of June. Now, with help from the Biden administration, Boeing is stepping up efforts to convince China the plane is safe and reset its most strategic partnership as airlines start to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But people familiar with the discussions say regulatory and political obstacles mean any resolution is still months away. For Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun, that means seeing profits and market share slip to European rival Airbus SE .

“I do know that if it goes on for too long, I pay a price,” he told a Bernstein conference this month. “I pay a price because they’re (China) the biggest part of the growth of the industry in the world.”

Because of the China uncertainty, Boeing is not confident it can raise production beyond the 31 MAX planes per month level it expects to hit by early 2022, Calhoun said.

The company has been all but shut out of new orders in the world’s biggest aircraft market since 2017, which contributed to its decision to cut production of its long-haul 787 model.

China hopes to compete against Western planemakers, including with its C919, a direct rival to the MAX and other narrowbodies such as the Airbus A320. Its manufacturer, state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) is aiming for local certification of the C919 by year end, and is ultimately seeking Western certification.

That potential competition has prompted the United States and Europe to call a truce in a 17-year aircraft trade war so they can focus on challenging Chinese subsidies.

Group of Seven leaders last week scolded China over a range of issues and demanded a thorough probe of the origins of COVID-19, angering Beijing.

Any improvement in the political backdrop to the MAX decision seems unlikely before the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary on July 1, sources and analysts say.

“The 100th anniversary of the founding of the party, the 20th Party Congress next year, the (2022 Winter) Olympics - all of those push China to be less cooperative,” said Scott Kennedy, a senior adviser at Center for Strategic and International Studies.

PRACTICAL PROBLEMS

The MAX grounding - after crashes that killed 346 people - has been worst crisis in Boeing’s history. Design flaws led to multiple investigations, damaged its reputation worldwide and left it short of cash needed to cope with the COVID-19 crisis.

Yet a year ago, the prospects of China returning the MAX to service on a timeline similar to that of the United States and Europe seemed good.

But politics, practical problems such as visa and quarantine issues, and the Chinese aviation regulator’s intense scrutiny have gradually sapped U.S. hopes of a quick solution, industry sources say.

Last year, engineers from Seattle visited China to answer Civil Aviation Administration of China’s (CAAC) technical queries, one of the people said.

Once it was clear CAAC’s timeline lagged that of other regulators, Boeing suggested China send representatives to Seattle to observe test flights, two people said, but CAAC declined as the pandemic raged in the United States.

Discussions shifted to having Boeing’s engineers and pilots travel to Beijing for test flights, but six months later that hasn’t happened, the first person said.

Boeing said it continued to work closely with CAAC and other regulators to return the MAX to service worldwide but declined to respond to specific questions from Reuters.

CAAC declined to comment about the timeline for approval or the considerations for granting it. But CAAC chief Feng Zhenglin late last year raised concerns about Boeing’s pilot training and after-market services in a small group meeting, a third source familiar with the matter said. The source, like others in this article, declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

CAUTIOUS REGULATOR

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was also cautious about the MAX’s return to service and slapped down efforts by Boeing to speed up the process; Europe’s aviation regulator delayed approvals by months.

CAAC, however, is known in the industry as the most conservative of the world’s major aviation regulators. China has not had a deadly commercial air crash in more than a decade.

CAAC was the first regulator to ground the MAX. It has since issued three requirements for the return to service of the MAX in China: certified design changes, sufficient pilot training, and definitive findings from the crash investigations.

Beijing has big long-term regulatory ambitions, according to a State Council blueprint. It aims for China to become a global aviation power by 2050, giving the regulator greater international influence.

CAAC’s most recent jet aircraft certification was with the domestically manufactured regional jet ARJ21, whose production is ramping up after five years in service. It has not been certified by any Western regulator.

In the past, the Chinese regulator would have simply ticked certification boxes under bilateral agreements, a source at a Western aerospace supplier said. But now, as Beijing pins its aviation hopes on the C919, it is asking for detailed and sometimes proprietary data, analyses and presentations.

“CAAC... have put on their big boy pants,” the source said. “Now what they’re doing in the industry is saying, ‘We do not trust traditional certification authorities anymore. We want to learn ourselves what you guys have been doing for the past 50, 60, 70 years.’” (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu and Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; additional reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Tim Hepher and Gerry Doyle)

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Didi says app takedown may adversely impact revenue in China

July 4 (Reuters) - China’s biggest ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc said on Sunday removal of its “DiDi Chuxing” app from smartphone app stores in China is expected to have an adverse impact on its revenue in China. Earlier on Sunday, China’s cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to stop offering...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

China urges nations to build 'Great Wall of Immunity' against coronavirus

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the international community on Saturday to build a "Great Wall of Immunity" to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. "We should face the imminent challenges together," Wang, who is also a member of the State Council, or cabinet, told the 9th World Peace Forum held at Tsinghua University in the Chinese capital.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

France draws EU battle line in China cotton spat

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When it comes to Chinese cotton, fashion retailers are damned if they do, and damned if they don’t. French prosecutors have opened an investigation read more into four firms suspected of concealing "crimes against humanity" in the northwest Xinjiang region, where Beijing is accused of forcing Muslim Uyghurs to work. It denies the allegations.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. toymaker doubles down in China despite rising costs, political tensions

JIUJIANG, China/NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Hammered by tariffs, pandemic-fueled disruptions and rising costs, some global manufacturers are reducing their reliance on Chinese factories and moving assembly lines to Vietnam, Malaysia and other lower-cost countries, or even Japan. But Ryan Gunnigle, the chief executive of Kids2, is swimming against...
BusinessHPCwire

AMD-Xilinx Deal Gains UK, EU Approvals — China’s Decision Still Pending

AMD’s planned acquisition of FPGA maker Xilinx is now in the hands of Chinese regulators after needed antitrust approvals for the $35 billion deal were received from the European Commission (EC) and from the UK government this week. The acquisition, which was announced in October of 2020, already received needed...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

Boeing Just Got Another Huge 737 MAX Order

Boeing (NYSE:BA) entered 2021 with a depleted order backlog for its troubled 737 MAX, after the long 737 MAX grounding and the COVID-19 pandemic drove a surge in order cancellations while causing order activity to grind to a halt. However, the aircraft manufacturing giant has been working hard to rebuild that backlog over the past six months.
Aerospace & Defenseinvesting.com

Boeing Gains As United Places 200-Plane Order For 737 MAX

Investing.com -- Boeing (NYSE:BA) was higher by 1% in Tuesday’s premarket trading as the company secured a United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) order for 200 planes from its 737 MAX catalog. While the order will be a few billion dollars in size, such large orders usually come at a significant discount to...
Wichita, KSKAKE TV

United to buy 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets

Boeing and United Airlines today announced the carrier will buy an additional 200 737 MAX jets. Wichita's Spirit Aerosystems builds the fuselage for the 737 MAX. United's order includes 150 of the 737-10 model and 50 single aisle 737-8. The largest model in the family, the 737-10 seats up to...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The Boeing Faces 777X Certification Delays

The FAA has privately said that the 777X will not be certified before mid-to late-2023 at the earliest. The news comes after the FAA sent Boeing a letter citing several notable concerns with the plane’s performance during test flights and a host of other changes. With this, the 777X has been denied the next step of the certification process.
U.S. PoliticsAviation Week

Why Is Boeing Urging A Rapprochement With China?

One of the few issues that unites Democrats and Republicans across the U.S. today is the need to better position America against China, starting with economic and national security. So why is the chief executive of Boeing campaigning for a more cautious approach with Beijing? It is because China... Why...
Aerospace & Defenseifn.news

TUI fly Germany adds first Boeing 737 Max

With a delay of about two years, TUI fly Germany has received its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft, registered as D-AMAX. It arrived at Hannover Airport on Tuesday evening. The German airline branch of travel company TUI Group already operates two dozen previous-generation Boeing 737-800 jets in its fleet. Both the carrier’s 737-800 and 737 Max 8 aircraft feature a seating layout for 189 passengers, the maximum number of seats the two types are certified for. Potential routes or a date for the entry into service of the 737 Max have not been publicly confirmed by the Hanover-based airline. The aircraft was originally supposed to be delivered in 2019, but was delayed due to the temporary worldwide grounding of the aircraft type.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

China stocks gain as country approves first CAR-T cell therapy

SHANGHAI, June 23 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Wednesday, with healthcare stocks leading the gains after the country approved its first CAR-T cell therapy, while investors cheered the Federal Reserve’s assurance that the U.S. central bank will not hasten to hike rates. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.46% at 3,573.61 points, rising for the third consecutive day. China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.77%. ** The financial sector sub-index climbed 0.13%, the consumer staples sector was down 1.24%, while the real estate index added 0.13%.
Charitiesmilwaukeesun.com

US Opens $500 Million Fund for Relatives of Boeing 737 Max Victims

A $500 million U.S. fund to compensate relatives of 346 people killed in two fatal Boeing 737 Max crashes has opened, the claim administrators told Reuters on Tuesday. The fund, which opened on Monday, is part of a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department. Boeing Co. in January agreed to pay $500 million to compensate the heirs, relatives and beneficiaries of the passengers who died in Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in 2018 and 2019.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Royal Air Maroc Eyes Return Of The Boeing 737 MAX

Royal Air Maroc is looking at returning its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet to the skies as early as next month. The Moroccan airline, which has two MAX 8s in its fleet, is likely to deploy the jets between Casablanca (CMN) and Accra, Bologna, Lagos, London Heathrow, and Paris. MAX...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Motley Fool

Boeing's Biggest 737 MAX Takes Flight

Four years ago, Boeing (NYSE:BA) launched the 737 MAX 10: its largest-ever version of the venerable 737. The U.S. aerospace giant hoped that the new model would help it close the yawning sales gap between the 737 MAX and Airbus' (OTC:EADSY) A320neo family. Last week, the 737 MAX 10 finally...
Seattle, WAatlanticcitynews.net

Boeing's new 737 MAX 10 jet beginning certification process

SEATTLE, Washington: The latest and largest 737 edition from Boeing -- the MAX 10 -- is being introduced as part of Boeing's recovery after the earlier Max was grounded over safety concerns. The new jet, a larger variation of Boeing's top-selling narrow-bodied aircraft family, has been flown over Washington state,...