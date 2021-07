He lost the Democratic Primary just days ago, but now, he is announcing that he will be running as a candidate as a write-in for the November election. Byron Brown has been the mayor in Buffalo since 2006. It took many people by surprise when he, as the incumbent mayor lost the democratic primary. Then following that primary, we heard nothing from him at all. There was no concession speech. There was no congratulatory speech to India Walton. There was nothing.