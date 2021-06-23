Go back to the office? These women would rather quit.

There are some types of work that can’t be completed from home: health care, food and drug manufacture and distribution, auto repair, and quite a few others. During the pandemic, the essential workers who perform these functions did not get to work from their couch in sweatpants. They continued to go to work during the pandemic. Many do not have the luxury of working from an office: they work in warehouses, hospitals, factories, or stores; many drove trucks, cars, vans, and bikes. Some of us had a mixed experience. Those of us who teach learned to teach over Zoom and were grateful for the technology that enabled us to continue working. But as an educator, I am under no illusion about distance learning: it is effective and often necessary, but it is not better. Teaching, which is at its heart simply a form of human communication, is better in three dimensions. Eye contact, body language and all sorts of nonverbal cues are missing from today’s online experience. There are many forms of learning that we can do online, but some teaching requires face-to-face engagement.