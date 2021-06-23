Go back to the office? These women would rather quit.
The Zoom call with human resources personnel was about returning to the office. But for Amanda Alvarez it was about figuring out whether she'd be going back at all. Alvarez, a 38-year old Texas-based tech worker, has worked fully in the office or fully at home in past jobs, so she knows what it's like to work from home during nonpandemic times. As an introvert, she values the ability to hunker down and focus on her work. But she also has three children in elementary school, and the past year has left her exhausted. She is thankful that on top of that, she hasn't had to deal with a commute that can take 30 to 90 minutes each way, depending on traffic.www.sfgate.com