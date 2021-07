Answer: It has been very hard to keep plants hydrated during this bout of 90-plus degree temperatures! Damage from heat stress can develop in susceptible plants and your description sounds like heat stress. Some hosta cultivars are not heat-tolerant and it appears you have one of them. When susceptible hostas are exposed to sudden and extreme heat and low humidity, the leaves can be damaged in less than a day. The searing heat dries the tissue so quickly that most of the leaf retains its normal color but a white line is created separating the healthy tissue from the damaged edges which get crispy, dry and curl. If the leaves look really bad you can prune them, but wait until it is cooler. Pruning plants in high heat will stress them even more. I have a few hostas that got stressed from the high heat and I’m going to just let them be.