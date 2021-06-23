Third Rock launches new cell therapy startup

Suffering from the number one cause of death, patients with heart disease are in desperate need of new therapies. However, these new therapies rely on research using heart cells, which are not easy to access. In response, many scientists are investigating ways to generate heart cells from stem cells like iPS cells. A new study led by researchers of Takeda-CiRA Joint Program for iPS Cell Applications (T-CiRA) shows how mixing a single agonist for ERRγ, or estrogen-related receptor gamma, with iPS cells can produce cardiomyocytes of good quality. The findings are expected to lower the cost and labor of future heart cell research.