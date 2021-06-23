Cancel
Third Rock launches new cell therapy startup

By Rowan Walrath
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
 11 days ago
Third Rock has launched a new cell-therapy startup looking to use T regulatory cells to combat autoimmune diseases like MS and diabetes — and it's got $95M and a partnership with ElevateBio to help get it going.

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
