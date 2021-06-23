Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Spectators Aren’t Allowed to Booze at Tokyo Olympics

By Danika Fears
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s going to be a rather sober Tokyo Olympics. Organizers for the 2020 Games announced Wednesday that the sale and consumption of alcohol at all venues will be prohibited in an effort to keep the coronavirus in check. The organizing committee had considered allowing booze, but that idea was met with sharp criticism as a state of emergency in Tokyo was only recently lifted after an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases. Under the state of emergency, restaurants were unable to sell alcohol. Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said Wednesday that alcohol sales are being banned “to prevent expansion of infection,” a move that was welcomed by Japanese beer giant Asahi Breweries. “We totally understand the decision by the committee,” spokesman Takayuki Tanaka said. “We will keep supporting the Games’ success.” Attendees at the Summer Olympics must reside in Japan, and venues will be limited to 50 percent capacity, organizers also announced this week.

www.thedailybeast.com
Community Policy
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seiko Hashimoto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Booze#Japanese#Asahi Breweries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
GamblingTime Out Global

Tokyo Olympics to hold lottery among ticket holders to reduce spectators

The government has announced that a maximum of 10,000 spectators will be allowed at Olympic events this summer, on the condition that the number of attendees does not exceed 50 percent of venue capacity. Because the number of available tickets will be reduced by roughly 910,000 to 2.72 million, Kyodo News reports that the government will be holding a lottery to determine which existing ticket holders will be able to attend.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics organisers still considering total ban on spectators at Games

Tokyo Olympics organisers are still considering banning spectators altogether if the city’s coronavirus situation worsens.President Hashimoto asked for public understanding over strict rules as the country continues to battle the pandemic, ahead of the Games which start on 23 July. Foreign fans have already been ruled out by organisers and Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike reiterated on Friday that an outright ban on spectators was an option.Koike, who was returning to work after recent hospitalisation for exhaustion and apologised for her absence at a critical time, confirmed that the proportion of variants among Covid cases is rising and urged public...
SportsCosmopolitan

Here’s Why the Tokyo Olympics Aren’t Allowing Athletes’ Parents to Attend the Games

Going to the Olympics is just about every athlete’s major goal in life, right? And although it’s super exciting as a fan to see their favorite Olympian-in-training moving up the ranks to get to the main stage—a feat that takes four years’ worth of hard work before before they even see the Games—it’s even more exciting for the parents who actually go to the Olympics with their child. But sadly, this won’t be the case for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, as family members and friends of athletes (as well as spectators) are banned from attending this year.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheDailyBeast

At Least 20 Missing After Mudslides Devastate Area Near Tokyo Ahead of Olympics

Rescuers searching for around 20 missing people thought to be trapped after a devastating mudslide that has killed at least two in Japan had to call off their efforts due to torrential rains on Sunday. Several areas have been evacuated near Tokyo due to the threat of flash floods and landslides just weeks before the summer Olympics are set to kick off in Tokyo. Japan’s prime minister Yoshihide Suga has asked people to remain vigilant as rains continue. By Sunday, nearly 400 people had been evacuated due to potential mudslides as severe weather continues.
Public HealthPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Serbian Olympic Athlete Tests Positive for COVID-19

With a little less than three weeks until the Tokyo Olympics, a member of the Serbian rowing team has tested positive for COVID-19 while trying to enter the country. The athlete has been quarantined at Haneda airport in Tokyo, according to officials. Four others who traveled with the athlete have been taken to a nearby facility. About 11,000 Olympic and 4,400 Paralympic athletes will soon arrive in Japan for the Games, in addition to the thousands of coaches, judges, and Olympic officials, causing concern that there will be a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. Over 500 cases were reported Sunday, making it the 15th straight day that infections have increased. Two weeks ago, organizers announced venues could be filled up to 50 percent capacity but it’s still up in the air if fans will be allowed to watch the events. Dr. Shigeru Omi, a top government medical adviser, has said no fans should be at the Games and went on to call holding the Olympics “abnormal” due to the pandemic.
EnvironmentDaily Beast

The ‘Helplessness’ of Canada’s Raging Inferno

An entire village burned down in Canada this week—the result of a devastating heat wave gripping the Pacific Northwest, and a grim sign of the deadly impact of climate change across the globe. “At this point you have an entire town that’s been wiped out by this,” said The Daily...
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Sha’Carri Richardson’s mother?

AMERICA'S fastest woman Sha’Carri Richardson has been banned from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana. Richardson, 21, was set to lead Team USA into the Tokyo games in July but will now serve a 30-day suspension. Who is Sha'Carri Richardson's mother?. Richardson, who was called a "gold-medal favorite"...
SportsCBS Sports

2021 Olympics: Brianna McNeal, U.S. hurdle champion, will not compete in Games after five-year ban is upheld

American Olympic hurdler Brianna McNeal wont be allowed to defend her 100-meter hurdles title at the Tokyo Olympics. The star lost her appeal of a five-year ban for breaking anti-doping rules on Friday, The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced. The decision means she will not be able to race in the 100-meter hurdles at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, an event she won at the last Olympics.
Public HealthWHEC TV-10

Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee considering spectator cap

TOKYO (NBCNC) — Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese media reported Sunday that organizers of the Tokyo Olympics are discussing capping the spectators at the opening ceremony of the games at 20,000. According to the standards of the Japanese government, when a large event is held amid the COVID-19 epidemic, the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Olympics Tokyo organisers to cap spectators at 10,000 per venue

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Organiers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Monday capped the number of spectators at 10,000 people per venue for the Games, or 50% of capacity, promising to hold the event safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The spectator limit for the Olympic Games will be set...
SportsThe Independent

Tokyo Olympics confirm cap on spectators for 2021 Games

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympic Games have fixed spectator limits for the event at 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity, up to a maximum of 10,000. The decision was taken following a meeting on Monday morning involving local organisers, the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees, the Tokyo metropolitan government and the national government.