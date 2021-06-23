Cancel
Nurse Sends Blood-Stained Sanitary Napkin, Dog Poop To Husband's Ex-Wife On Separate Occasions

By Suneeta Sunny
International Business Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDella Lathum has been accused of violating postal service rules. She has been released on bail with a no-contact order with the victim. A Tennesee nurse is facing federal charges for sending a blood-stained sanitary napkin and an envelope containing feces to her husband's former wife on two separate occasions in April.

