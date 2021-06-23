Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Go-Go’s Announce U.S. Shows to Celebrate Rock Hall Induction

By Bryan Rolli
Posted by 
Capital 95.9
Capital 95.9
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Go-Go’s have announced a brief run of West Coast U.S. shows in December and January to celebrate their upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The pioneering new wave quintet will begin the five-date run on Dec. 28 at the Masonic in San Francisco. They’ll head south to Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater the following night. They will then play two back-to-back dates at Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 before concluding the trek on Jan. 3 at the San Diego Civic Theater.

capital959.com
Community Policy
Capital 95.9

Capital 95.9

Augusta, ME
275
Followers
633
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Capital 95.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://capital959.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Todd Rundgren
Person
Fela Kuti
Person
Jane Wiedlin
Person
Carole King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Hall#Las Vegas#Rock Roll#The Go Go#Turner#Microsoft Theater#Nv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicMiddletown Press

The Go-Go's Announce 2021-2022 West Coast Tour Dates

The Go-Go’s have announced five North American tour dates on the West Coast for winter 2021-2022. The shows will be in celebration of the band’s recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the release of their new documentary film The Go-Go’s last year. “We...
MusicChronicle-Telegram

Rock Hall announces summertime concerts with 'Rock Hall Live!'

There’s a famous WMMS audio clip featuring The Who’s Pete Townshend saying “I’d like to remind you that rock ’n’ roll will always, always, always, always overcome, eventually.”. That’s the message the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, near its larger-than-life “Long Live Rock” display (referencing The Who track), is...
CelebritiesPosted by
Highway 98.9

Will Todd Rundgren and Belinda Carlisle Skip Rock Hall Induction?

As the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony draws closer, it appears that two of this year’s honorees may not be in attendance. Both Todd Rundgren and Belinda Carlisle, lead singer of the Go-Go’s, have booked performances on Oct. 30, the night of the ceremony. Carlisle’s gig is set to take place in Sheffield, England, and while Rundgren’s date is a little closer to home, his planned Cincinnati concert is still a four hour drive from the Cleveland venue where the induction ceremony will take place.
EntertainmentTire Review

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Goodyear Announce Finalists

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, in collaboration with the Cleveland Cavaliers, announced three finalists for the “From Garage to Glory” contest and are now inviting the nation to decide the winner. Launched in April, “From Garage to Glory” is a nationwide...
Musiccodcourier.org

My Thoughts Regarding the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have two embarrassing omissions. Out of the 16 acts nominated, only seven were selected based upon votes casted by both professionals in the music industry as well as the public. The list of inductees includes. Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charlie Patton, Gil Scott – Heron, Billy Preston, LL Cool J, Clarence Avant and Randy Rhodes. Despite this lineup consisting of diverse and unique acts, two big names did not enter the category. Rage Against The Machine(RATM) and Iron Maiden sadly didn’t make the cut, outraging fans and artists alike. The hall once again screwed over rock and roll, making many question its loyalty to the genre. .
Musictelegraphherald.com

New albums

H.E.R., "Back of My Mind" (MBK Entertainment/RCA) Gabriella Wilson got her start as a child star, and since she became H.E.R. in 2016 her career has caught fire, including her showstopping “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl this year, her best song Grammy for “I Can’t Breathe,” and her best original song Oscar for “Fight for You” from "Judas and the Black Messiah."
MusicAlternative Press

11 re-imagined cover songs that became popular

One of the best things about music is when artists put their own unique spin on iconic songs. Sometimes they change the song’s original genre, swap in new lyrics or reimagine its intent. Modern artists will always cover classic songs, such as twenty one pilots undertaking “Can’t Help Falling In Love” by Elvis Presley or Miley Cyrus performing “Black Dog” by Led Zeppelin. But did you know that some of your favorite, and arguably timeless, tracks are actually covers themselves?