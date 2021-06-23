Go-Go’s Announce U.S. Shows to Celebrate Rock Hall Induction

The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have two embarrassing omissions. Out of the 16 acts nominated, only seven were selected based upon votes casted by both professionals in the music industry as well as the public. The list of inductees includes. Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charlie Patton, Gil Scott – Heron, Billy Preston, LL Cool J, Clarence Avant and Randy Rhodes. Despite this lineup consisting of diverse and unique acts, two big names did not enter the category. Rage Against The Machine(RATM) and Iron Maiden sadly didn’t make the cut, outraging fans and artists alike. The hall once again screwed over rock and roll, making many question its loyalty to the genre. .