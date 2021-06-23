Bestselling Author Patti Callahan Henry on Using Our Creativity as a Compass

Author Maya Gottfried presented an online writer’s workshop for the Pawling Library on Wednesday, June 16 from 7-8 pm. The focus of her program, Just Keep Writing, was writing as a celebration of life, even when life is difficult. Ms. Gottfried is the author of three highly praised and successful children’s books: Last Night I Dreamed a Circus, Good Dog, and Our Farm: By the Animals of Farm Sanctuary. She has also written Vegan Love, an adult nonfiction lifestyle guide. Throughout her presentation she incorporated and read excerpts from each of her literary works. “Ernest Hemingway said that when he was having difficulty writing he would tell himself the writer’s job is to tell the truth,” Ms. Gottfried told us at the beginning of her program. She went on to say that the one thing all her writing has in common is she is trying to share a truth with the readers, which has always been important to her as a writer. What Ms. Gottfried has found in uncovering these truths with writing is that she is always led back to celebrating life. “I’m looking for the joy in life,” said Ms. Gottfried. Joy that is persistent despite what could be and are deemed bad things. She recommended that the audience read On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft by Stephen King. “I learned so much from him, who is of course a master of writing.” Ms. Gottfried suggested that we all bring our best selves to our writing. She said, “Readers can see our thoughts that we might not be aware of.” Ms. Gottfried touched upon making mistakes. “We’re all a part of culture and a changing society, and we’re all learning. It’s up to us to acknowledge the mistakes and do better next time.” There was a great amount more information Ms. Gottfried provided for our audience. Nearing the final moments of her program she read the ending of her book Our Farm: By the Animals of Farm Sanctuary. “I very intentionally ended the book with a list of thank you’s because that’s how I like to end my days with expressing gratitude,” she said. In addition to her books, Maya Gottfried has written numerous essays and articles, some of which have appeared in Oprah Daily, and The Washington Post. We thank Maya Gottfried for whom we are very grateful for sharing her talent and intelligence and bringing to us such a beautiful and inspiring presentation.