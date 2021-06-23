Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Alan Turing £50 banknote arrives at Post Office near where codebreaker worked

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGmwM_0acq5CVN00
Postmaster Ahmed Butt holding the new £50 banknote

The new £50 banknote celebrating Alan Turing has arrived at a Post Office near where the Second World War hero carried out his codebreaking work at Bletchley Park.

The Bank of England banknote entered circulation on Wednesday.

Ahmed Butt, postmaster for Bletchley Post Office in Buckinghamshire, said: “Many of my customers feel more comfortable dealing in cash.”

The Post Office network maintains more than 11,500 branches. On average, over £2 billion of cash is withdrawn and deposited every month at them.

The Post Office recently launched a “save our cash” campaign.

Amanda Jones, retail and franchise network director at Post Office said: “We’re so pleased that Bletchley Post Office is one of the first places to have the new £50 note today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bBcs_0acq5CVN00
Ahmed Butt

“What happened less than a mile away at Bletchley Park helped end World War Two and Alan Turing played such a pivotal role as a codebreaker. It’s a fitting tribute that he’s the face of this new note.”

Research from ATM provider Cardtronics found that 43% of 18 to 24-year-olds often want to pay in cash, but are forced to use alternatives when shops will not accept it.

Marc Terry, international managing director for Cardtronics said: “Our latest research shows as many as three-quarters (74%) of UK consumers believe that all retailers should offer the option to pay in cash.”

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Turing
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banknote#Codebreaker#Uk#The Bank Of England#Bletchley Post Office#The Post Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
Posted by
newschain

Man shot dead by police suspected of murdering neighbour, coroner hears

A man shot dead by police is suspected of murdering a neighbour who went to the aid of a child thought to be in danger, a coroner’s court has heard. Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard James Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.
NFLPosted by
newschain

NFL fine Washington Football Team $10M following probe into workplace culture

The NFL has fined the Washington Football team $10 million following a workplace review. The review, led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, investigated allegations of a hostile workplace culture at the team, including claims of bullying and harassment and concluded that the environment was highly unprofessional, particularly for women. Numerous...
U.K.getindianews.com

Alan Turing Featuring In New British 50 Euro Note From Today!

There has been a new change in the 50 euro note in England as they are honoring Alan Turing who is the code breaker during world war 2 and his picture is going to be featured on the 50 euro note and this is happening as this would be the 109th Birthday of the Mathematician and the polymer note will be distributed form the bank of England is going to be distributing the note all over the branches and ATM’s which is going to happen in the coming weeks.
EconomyBBC

New Alan Turing £50 note enters circulation

The Bank of England's newly-designed £50 note featuring the portrait of Alan Turing has entered circulation. The release date coincides with what would have been the computer pioneer and wartime codebreaker's birthday. It means the Bank's entire collection of currently-printed banknotes is made of plastic for the first time. Paper...
Computer Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

Fifty pound note with a portrait of Alan Turing in circulation

The UK central bank has put its new £ 50 note into circulation. The mathematician Alan Turing is depicted on the back of the notes. The new banknote is made of a polymer-based plastic, which makes the notes more durable than paper money. The 5, 10 and 20 pound notes are made from this material. They depict Winston Churchill, Jane Austen and William Turner, and always Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse.
Visual ArtUS News and World Report

Britain's Spy Agency Honours Codebreaker Turing in Giant Artwork

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's GCHQ spy agency has installed a giant multicoloured artwork to celebrate codebreaker and mathemetician Alan Turing, who helped turn the tide of World War Two against Nazi Germany but was persecuted for being gay. The 10-metre (33-ft) by 10-metre artwork in the centre of the agency's...
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Key to the code breaker's door: Alan Turing's former Victorian five-bed Cheshire home with blue plaque honouring the Bletchley Park hero hits market for £1.1m

Alan Turing's former Victorian five-bed Cheshire home featuring a blue plaque to honour the Bletchley Park hero has been listed for sale at £1.1million. Copper Folly, a 2,900sq ft house in Cheshire, has three bathrooms and three reception rooms, with a basement that could be turned into a home office, gym or cinema room.
EntertainmentThe Spokesman-Review

Revisiting ‘The Imitation Game’ on Alan Turing’s birthday

Born June 23, 1912, legendary English mathematician, computer scientist and cryptanalyst Alan Turing is best-known today for successfully cracking “the Enigma code,” a sophisticated cipher used to encrypt internal communications between military officials in Nazi Germany. Based on “Alan Turing: The Enigma,” Andrew Hodges’ 1983 biography, “The Imitation Game” (2014)...
WorldBBC

Alan Turing: Bust unveiled at Sherborne School

A bronze bust of Alan Turing has been unveiled at his former school. The sculpture of the computer pioneer and wartime codebreaker now stands on a plinth in the grounds of Sherborne School in Sherborne, Dorset. It comes after local resident Kathryn Ballisat, inspired by Turing's story and connection to...
Home & Gardenpasadenanow.com

Create a Home Office that Works

Although a growing number of businesses are reopening their in-person office spaces, many are maintaining remote workforces or implementing hybrid schedules. While the shift signals steps toward more traditional, familiar work environments, it also presents some challenges. If your temporary remote work schedule is headed for a more permanent status,...
Public Healthharrisondaily.com

England may soon abandon mask requirements, minister says

LONDON (AP) — England may soon abandon legal requirements for wearing masks, a government minister said Sunday as the nation waits for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce plans for easing …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...