Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

4821 S LaRosa Dr #A 21196796

oucampus.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCute Tempe 2 bed Townhome - Cute Casita in South Tempe very close to Rural & Baseline, with nice private side patio and good size backyard. The place has lots of privacy and is in a very desirable area. Properties must be taken within 2 weeks. We do not take...

www.oucampus.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#Section 8#Rural Baseline#Tenant#Bedrooms Studio Bathrooms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Phoenix, AZrealestatedaily-news.com

16-Unit Complex in Phoenix’s Central Corridor Trades for $134,375/Unit

Phoenix, Arizona - New Devonshire Apartments, a cozy garden-style 16-unit complex located just off the I-17 and Devonshire Avenue, sold today for $2,150,000, $134,375 per unit, or $191 per square foot. Zack Mishkin of ORION Investment Real Estate and Davide Pio of BCRE represented the Buyer in the transaction, RPM Investments Q/I for Peggy Cramer and Christopher Hanson, Co-Trustees of the Cramer Hanson Trust, UAD 6/10/16. Chris Hanson is a California buyer perfecting a 1031 exchange. The Seller was SOLOAN INC. led by Benjamin Laborde, and he was represented by Ryan Ash and Mike Woodrick of Newmark Knight Frank.
Virginia Stateoucampus.org

1921 E. Virginia Ave.

One Bedroom, One Bath Bungalow with Enclosed Backyard - Virginia Apartments is a boutique community that offers spacious one (1) bedroom bungalow style cottages. The property features designed landscaping, private yards, washer and dryer hookups, private parking as well as off-street parking for guests. Located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
Real Estateoucampus.org

1819 E. Sheridan St.

One Bedroom, One Bath in Central Phoenix - 1819 E. Sheridan is a boutique apartment community that offers spacious one (1) and two (2) bedroom floor plans. The property is located in a quiet neighborhood setting, our community is convenient to local shopping, restaurants, business centers, public transportation and medical facilities.
Real Estateoucampus.org

841 East Sheridan Street

Beautiful Renovated 1 Bed In Coronado Historic District - Great historic 1920's built triplex. Interior designed by local architect. Spacious 1BDRM unit in the Coronado Historic District with plenty natural light and storage. Free shared laundry is attached to unit. Close to great F&B places, cafes, workspace, downtown ASU, and light rail. Free shared laundry.
House Rentoucampus.org

12813-12815 North 113th Ave

Nice 2bd 2bath_113th Ave Thunderbird - Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment, new flooring, stainless appliances, fresh two tone paint inside, new ceiling fans, washer dryer hookup inside unit. Single level with central A/C offers privacy with only 4 units in this building, reserved parking space. Apply online or call to see inside 602-230-8125.
Real Estateoucampus.org

430 S. Sunrise Dr.

3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath - 1395 Sq. Ft. Home for Lease - Two story home in the great community of the Islands in Gilbert. Remodeled home, walking paths, lakes and close proximity to major freeways with a small greenbelt behind the home. Tenant responsible for all utilities. HOA paid by owner - not tenant responsibility.
House Rentoucampus.org

1810 N 16th Street

Modern Apartment Unit - Modern one-bedroom and two-bedroom units in gated community. Come tour this unique two-story apartment complex. This small community features community barbeque and fireplace. All downstairs units have patio or enclosed yard. Upstairs units have front and rear balconies. One Bedroom $1150.00 per month. Two Bedroom $1350.00...
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

539 S Deveron Dr , 541 S. Deveron

Listing information © 2021 South Central Kansas Multiple Listing Service, Inc. Listing provided courtesy of Keller Williams Signature Partners. This information is not verified for authenticity or accuracy, is not guaranteed and may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. ©2021 South Central Kansas Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. IDX information provided is for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Data last updated: 2021-06-29T14:00:45.193.
New Boston, TXsellingtexarkana.com

203 S Park Dr

Relax! Put an end to your home search struggles with 203 S Park Dr. in New Boston, Tx. Upon entry to the drive youll see a beautiful front yard with St. Augustine grass and Live Oak trees that offer the perfect touch of shade and curb appeal. As you enter the front door youll be blown away with all the custom upgrades and soothing finishes that follow you throughout every step of this home. This deluxe property offers 2433 square ft of heated living area, 4 Bedrooms or 2nd living area option with 3 full baths and the ever popular open floor plan concept. Friends and family will look forward to being entertained as the 14x32 covered back porch offers plenty of room to watch the game, prepare your favorite meal, or just enjoy the kids in your backyard oasis. Dont miss this chance to put your struggles to rest!
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

Three Birmingham apartment properties sell for $27 million

Three Birmingham apartment properties sold recently in separate deals for more than $27 million. Commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield announced the sales:. Arcan Capital sold Valley Crest, a 176-unit complex, for $13.3 million to 3MC Capital Partners, a real estate private equity firm. Arcan also sold Park on Valley, a 113-unit complex, for $8.2 million, to 3MC Capital Partners.
Bellevue, WAbellevuebusinessjournal.com

Corporate Campus East in Bellevue Sells for $62 Million

Commercial Real Estate Brokers Newmark Knight Frank have announced that it has arranged the sale of Corporate Campus East, a three-building multi-tenant office campus located in Bellevue’s 520 Corridor, for $62 million. This is a huge deal for commercial real estate in Bellevue and the Eastside of Lake Washington proving that corporate investment continues to be very strong in Bellevue.
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

750 S Hyannis Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23236

Welcome home to Sturbridge Village! This gorgeous townhouse is situated in a quiet neighborhood in the sought after North Chesterfield area. The home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms as well as a large basement level. The cozy Family Room with wood burning Fireplace welcomes you into the home. The kitchen is well equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, and stylish finishes. The dining area has space for your dining set as well as access to a back deck with a view of the private lot. The second level offers Primary Bedroom Suite with a Private Full Bathroom. There are two more bedrooms and full bath in the hallway upstairs. The Basement level is unfinished space that is currently being used as Laundry/Utility Room and Home Office. This space could easily be finished to add more square footage and the basement also has plumbing to add a bathroom as well. Access to the fenced back yard space is also found on the basement level. Sturbridge Village is conveniently located off Midlothian Turnpike with easy Interstate access as well as plenty of dining and retail options nearby.

Comments / 0

Community Policy