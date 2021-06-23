4821 S LaRosa Dr #A 21196796

Phoenix, Arizona - New Devonshire Apartments, a cozy garden-style 16-unit complex located just off the I-17 and Devonshire Avenue, sold today for $2,150,000, $134,375 per unit, or $191 per square foot. Zack Mishkin of ORION Investment Real Estate and Davide Pio of BCRE represented the Buyer in the transaction, RPM Investments Q/I for Peggy Cramer and Christopher Hanson, Co-Trustees of the Cramer Hanson Trust, UAD 6/10/16. Chris Hanson is a California buyer perfecting a 1031 exchange. The Seller was SOLOAN INC. led by Benjamin Laborde, and he was represented by Ryan Ash and Mike Woodrick of Newmark Knight Frank.