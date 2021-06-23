4821 S LaRosa Dr #A 21196796

Welcome home to Sturbridge Village! This gorgeous townhouse is situated in a quiet neighborhood in the sought after North Chesterfield area. The home features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms as well as a large basement level. The cozy Family Room with wood burning Fireplace welcomes you into the home. The kitchen is well equipped with Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Bar, and stylish finishes. The dining area has space for your dining set as well as access to a back deck with a view of the private lot. The second level offers Primary Bedroom Suite with a Private Full Bathroom. There are two more bedrooms and full bath in the hallway upstairs. The Basement level is unfinished space that is currently being used as Laundry/Utility Room and Home Office. This space could easily be finished to add more square footage and the basement also has plumbing to add a bathroom as well. Access to the fenced back yard space is also found on the basement level. Sturbridge Village is conveniently located off Midlothian Turnpike with easy Interstate access as well as plenty of dining and retail options nearby.